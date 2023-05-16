North Texas has finished off spring practice and is headed into the offseason as the Mean Green prepare for new coach Eric Morris’ debut campaign.
UNT answered a lot of questions over the course of the spring but still has plenty of issues to address ahead of its opener against Cal in the fall.
We’ll look at several of those issues over the course of the next few weeks in our annual post-spring questions rundown.
We begin today with the most important question the Mean Green face, and it’s not particularly close.
Who will take over for Austin Aune at quarterback?
Aune was one of the more divisive players in recent UNT history. The former Argyle standout played minor league baseball for six years before heading to college and resuming his football career.
Aune started games in three straight seasons to cap his time at UNT and finished on a high note by setting the Mean Green’s single-season record for touchdown passes with 33. He finished with 7,324 passing yards for his career.
UNT brought in a host of transfers in the latter stages of Aune’s career to compete for the starting job, including Grant Gunnell and Jace Ruder.
None managed to beat Aune out and hang on to the job that is open once again after he declared for the NFL draft.
There were five contenders heading into spring practice. That number dwindled to three when it was over — Ruder, Louisiana-Monroe transfer Chandler Rogers and Stone Earle.
“It’s a tight battle,” Morris said following UNT’s spring game. “We have three guys who are all performing at a high level.”
There are a couple of ways to look at where the Mean Green ended up.
The optimistic view is that UNT has three players Morris said he feels good about.
The downside is that the Mean Green didn’t have a quarterback win the race outright. Morris said on the opening day of spring practice that he hoped to name a starter heading into the summer.
Rogers was the odds-on favorite to win the job at that point. He threw for 2,403 yards and 15 touchdowns at ULM last season and was one of the top transfer quarterbacks on the market.
Rogers struggled to find a groove early in spring, when Ruder worked his way back into the race.
Seeing the North Carolina transfer back in the mix was a surprise considering he lost the job to Aune five games into the 2021 season. He forced his way back into the race with a series of solid performances in scrimmages.
Earle, who served as a change-of-pace quarterback last season, played well at times in the spring and also remained in the competition.
JD Head was injured in UNT’s spring game and fell out of the race as did Grant Gunnell. The Houston native, who started out at Arizona before transferring to Memphis and then UNT, hit the transfer portal again and landed at Sam Houston State.
The obvious question for UNT at the end of spring was one that is always asked when a team goes through a quarterback battle and fails to pick a starter.
If you can’t pick a starter out of the contenders, do you have the quarterback you need?
Quarterbacks coach Sean Brophy was quick with an answer in the late stages of spring practice.
“I am absolutely confident we have a quarterback we can win with,” Brophy said. “This staff, the roster and the quarterback room are too good for there not to be a guy in there who can go out and lead us to an American Conference championship.”
UNT hadn’t decided who that player is heading into the summer.
There is no bigger issue for the Mean Green heading into the offseason making that decision.
