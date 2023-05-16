UNT post spring questions
Buy Now

North Texas quarterback Chandler Rogers runs for a first down during a spring scrimmage at Apogee Stadium. Rogers is one of three quarterbacks remaining in the race for the starting job.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

North Texas has finished off spring practice and is headed into the offseason as the Mean Green prepare for new coach Eric Morris’ debut campaign.

Jace Ruder mug

Jace Ruder

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0