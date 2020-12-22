Thomas Bell scored a career-high 21 points, including 18 in the first half, to lead North Texas men’s basketball to a 110-78 victory over LSU-Alexandria on Tuesday at the Super Pit.
Bell knocked down four 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds, while Mardrez McBride and Terence Lewis II each recorded 13 points. Zachary Simmons posted a dozen points and a game-high eight boards, and James Reese and Rubin Jones added 10 points apiece. Javion Hamlet led all players with eight assists.
UNT (4-3) led 52-40 at the half over LSUA (0-3) before outscoring the Generals by 20 in the second half.
The Mean Green begin Conference USA play and will host UAB on Jan. 1-2.