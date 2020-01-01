North Texas' time in Conference USA has been marked by one milestone after another for both its men's and women's teams.
Grant McCasland guided the Mean Green men to the College Basketball Invitational title at the end of his first season in 2018 and has posted back-to-back campaigns with at least 20 wins.
Jalie Mitchell and the UNT women have capitalized on their time in C-USA as well. The Mean Green snapped a string of 11 straight losing seasons in 2017-18 and picked up their first postseason win beyond a conference tournament last year during a run to the final of the Women's Basketball Invitational.
There are still plenty of goals out there for both teams as they prepare to open C-USA play on Thursday, including a milestone that has surprisingly been out of the grasp of both for years — a winning season in league play.
UNT is six years into its tenure in C-USA and has never seen either of its teams even finish .500. An 8-10 mark is as close as either team has come.
"I’m surprised by that," Mitchell said. "That is absolutely the next step, to improve our performance in conference play. I accept that challenge and our team does as well."
The journey for the UNT men will begin with a 6 p.m. game at Western Kentucky, while the UNT women will host the Lady Toppers at 7 p.m. at the Super Pit.
McCasland and the Mean Green men appeared as if they would break through for UNT's first winning season in C-USA play last year after starting 8-3.
The Mean Green's season took a turn for the worse when they fell to WKU in a 62-59 nail-bitter in their next game. Injuries quickly mounted and UNT went on to lose its final seven games of the regular season and its chance to break through for a winning conference season.
That experience helped shape UNT's approach going into conference play this year. McCasland vowed to field a deeper team this season and appears to have reached that goal.
UNT (6-7) has eight players averaging at least four points per game. Guards Umoja Gibson and Javion Hamlet are averaging 14.5 and 10.0 points per game, respectively, to lead the Mean Green.
Those players have all been through a meat grinder of a nonconference schedule, including three games against nationally ranked teams. The experience is one the Mean Green believe has prepared them for a run at a winning C-USA season.
"I love our depth," McCasland said. "The gauntlet of conference requires multiple options when it comes to lineups and people. We feel like we are prepared."
UNT will have to be if it wants to break through against the Hilltoppers (7-5). The Mean Green haven't beaten WKU since the 2011-12 season under Johnny Jones and have lost 10 straight in the series.
WKU lost star center Charles Bassey to a broken leg in a win over Arkansas on Dec. 7.
The Mean Green know they will be in for a challenge when they face the Hilltoppers, even without Bassey, and believe they are ready.
"We had a really tough nonconference schedule and feel like we are prepared for this," UNT forward Zachary Simmons said. "We have been going through some hard practices and getting things down. Our offense is clicking, and our defensive intensity is always going to be there."
The hope is that intensity will help UNT in a game at Diddle Arena, one of the toughest places to play in C-USA. The Mean Green haven't played there since the 2016-17 season.
Senior guard DJ Draper is the only player on UNT's roster who played in the Mean Green's 74-63 loss in their last appearance at the venue.
"The guys have told me it’s going to be a battle," graduate transfer forward Deng Geu said. "They have a really good environment. We have played in those kind of environments throughout the year. That will help us."
A win at WKU would be a key step toward that elusive winning season in what the Mean Green expect to be a challenging C-USA campaign.
"Our league is as good at the top as it is at the bottom and is solid across the board," McCasland said. "It will come down to staying together. Everyone is going to experience tough losses. There are no bad teams."
The UNT women will also face some challenges as they look to break through for their first winning season in C-USA play.
The Mean Green (6-6) will be without senior post player Anisha George and could also be without forward Madison Townley for their game against the Lady Toppers. George recently rejoined the team after taking time away for personal reasons, while Townley is dealing with an injury.
Freshman forward Destinee McDowell scored a career high 26 points in UNT's win over Texas A&M-Texarkana on Sunday. Her second straight game with at least 20 points pushed her scoring average to 12.3 points per game.
UNT will look to McDowell to help it get off to a quick start in its pursuit of a winning season in C-USA play.
"I’m excited," Mitchell said. "Everything that has been thrown at us in nonconference. We handled some of those things well and others we learned from."