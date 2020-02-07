North Texas will get a second chance to stay on top of the Conference USA men’s basketball standings on Saturday.
The Mean Green head into their 1 p.m. game at UAB alone in first place in the conference after hanging on to edge Middle Tennessee 75-70 on Thursday.
UNT entered Thursday’s games in a tie with Louisiana Tech for first place in C-USA. The Bulldogs fell at Western Kentucky.
The Mean Green (15-9) are 9-2 in C-USA, one game ahead of both Louisiana Tech and Western Kentucky, which are both 8-3.
UNT’s 9-2 start is its best to begin a conference season in program history.
The Mean Green regained their hold on the top spot in C-USA by making a few key plays down the stretch against the Blue Raiders. MTSU came back from a 13-point deficit in the late in the second half and tied the game at 63-63 on an Antonio Green 3 with 4:05 left.
James Reese responded with a 3 for UNT, which led the rest of the way.
The question now is if the Mean Green can hang on to their spot atop the league.
UNT was in a similar spot heading into a game at Rice earlier this month only to fall to the Owls. That loss knocked the Mean Green back into a tie with Louisiana Tech.
The Mean Green’s game at UAB is one of three remaining for UNT heading into C-USA bonus play. UNT will host Charlotte and Old Dominion next week.
The Blazers (14-10, 5-6 C-USA) fell at Rice 86-72 on Thursday but have won two of their last three games.
The challenge for UNT is finding a way to finish on a high note and build momentum heading into the conference tournament. The Mean Green have struggled in the late stages of the regular season the last two years and are determined to avoid a repeat.
UNT lost its last seven regular season games last season.
“Sometimes you get stuck in bad situations,” UNT forward Zachary Simmons said. “We had a lot of injuries last year and didn’t execute. We focused on that this year, making sure we are going to be durable and ready for the long run. We are prepared for it.”
UNT showed signs that was the case in its win over MTSU. Point guard Javion Hamlet finished with 21 points and four assists without committing a turnover.
Sophomore guard Umoja Gibson is averaging 14.4 points per game to lead UNT, while Hamlet is adding 13.2.
UAB has also leaned on its backcourt. Freshman guard Jalen Benjamin is averaging 12.6 points per game while sophomore guard Tavin Lovan is adding 11.4.
The UNT women will also be in action on Saturday when they host UAB in a 2 p.m. game at the Super Pit.
The Mean Green women fell to Middle Tennessee on Thursday 80-60 and have lost their last three games.
UNT had a one-point lead heading into the fourth quarter of its game against MTSU before the Lady Raiders used a 16-0 run to pull away.
“We are playing about 30 minutes of a game the way we are supposed to,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said following UNT’s loss to MTSU. “The other 10 I can’t explain. It can be the second quarter, the third. Today it was the fourth. We have to figure out how to put a 40-minute game together.”
UNT will look to reach that goal against UAB (15-8, 7-4). The Blazers had won six straight games before falling to Rice on Thursday.
The Owls are unbeaten in C-USA play at 10-0.
Rachael Childress is averaging 17.2 points per game for UAB and is one of three Blazers averaging double figures.
Anisha George leads UNT with an average of 12.6 points per game.