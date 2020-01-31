North Texas coach Grant McCasland has tried to strike a balance over the last few weeks, as the Mean Green have vaulted to the top of the Conference USA standings.
UNT has won eight straight and put itself in position to win its first conference title since the 2009-10 season.
The Mean Green (14-8) are 8-1 in C-USA play and are a game up on both Louisiana Tech and Western Kentucky in the league standings after the Hilltoppers lost at Florida Atlantic on Thursday.
"We have to keep our team physically in the best shape and with a mental edge without putting ourselves in jeopardy of getting someone hurt in practice," McCasland said. "That’s all we talk about, finding the balance of having physical practices that help us get better but don’t put us in a spot that is detrimental."
UNT has found that balance over the last few weeks and will look to extend its late season run in a 2 p.m. game on Saturday at Rice.
The Mean Green's game against the Owls marks the beginning of a three-game road swing.
The goal now for UNT is maintaining its momentum over the next few days before a series of tough games leading up to the beginning of C-USA bonus play. Rice (9-13) has struggled all season and enters the weekend tied for last place in C-USA with Middle Tennessee at 1-8.
UNT will face the Blue Raiders next week before its schedule gets tougher with games against UAB, Charlotte and Old Dominion before the start of bonus play.
C-USA brought back the scheduling concept from last season that will split the league into three pods for the final section of the season. The top five teams, second five teams and bottom four will play the other teams in their pod for the final four games of the regular season.
UNT is in prime position to grab a spot in the top pod but will need to navigate a tough three-game stretch at the end of the regular season to get there.
Charlotte (6-3), Old Dominion (5-4) and UAB (4-5) are all in the hunt for a spot in the top pod. Teams are locked into finishing inside their pods once they are set. The Mean Green could fall no farther than fifth in the standings if they finish in the top group of teams.
"At the end of the day, the conference tournament is what is important," UNT forward Zachary Simmons said. "We want to set ourselves up to only play three games and play against lower seeds. That is the easiest route. We want to put ourselves in the right position."
UNT is well on its way, thanks largely to the way it is playing defensively. The Mean Green have held all but two of their opponents during their eight-game streak under 60 points and rank second in C-USA with an average of 62.0 points allowed per game.
Only Louisiana Tech is allowing fewer points per game at 61.0.
Sophomore guard Umoja Gibson leads UNT with an average of 14.5 points per game, while junior point guard Javion Hamlet is adding 12.8.
"It’s definitely important to keep this going," UNT forward Deng Geu said. "We are just keeping the same mentality. It wasn’t that long ago that we were losing games. We just have keep working like we are still in that place. We have to remain humble."
The UNT women (9-11, 3-5) will also face Rice on Saturday. The Mean Green's 3 p.m. game against the Owls at the Super Pit will be among their toughest of the season.
Rice (13-6, 8-0) has won 27 straight games in C-USA play dating back to the 2017-18 season.
UNT had won two straight before blowing a fourth-quarter lead in a 67-63 loss to UTEP last week.
Senior post Anisha George leads UNT with an average of 12.9 points per game.