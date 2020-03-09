Javion Hamlet added another milestone in a season filled with them for North Texas on Monday, when Conference USA released its all-league men’s and women’s basketball teams.
Hamlet was one of five players named to the All-C-USA first team and became the first UNT player to earn that distinction since the Mean Green joined the league.
UNT is in the midst of its seventh season as a member of the conference.
Fellow guard Umoja Gibson was named to the All-C-USA second team. Anisha George was a second-team all-league selection for the UNT women.
C-USA announced its all-league team in advance of this week’s conference tournament. The UNT men (20-11) are the No. 1 seed in the 12-team event and will face the winner of a game between Old Dominion and Florida Atlantic in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Ford Center in Frisco.
The UNT women (12-18) are the No. 11 seed and will face the No. 6 seed Charlotte at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Hamlet has helped lead the UNT men in a breakout season that reached a milestone when they knocked off Western Kentucky on March 1 to capture the C-USA regular season title. The title is the first conference championship for the program since UNT won the Sun Belt Conference West Division title and the league’s postseason tournament in the 2009-10 season.
UNT made its last NCAA tournament appearance that year.
“I can’t do nothing but thank God my teammates and coaches,” Hamlet posted on his Twitter account shortly after the team was released.
The Mean Green are among the favorites to grab C-USA’s automatic NCAA bid this year, thanks largely to the combination of Hamlet and Gibson in their backcourt.
Hamlet led C-USA during conference play in assists (5.3 per game) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.7) in addition to ranking fourth in scoring (17.9 points per game). Gibson is averaging 14.5 points on the season and has hit 86 shots from 3-point range.
George leads the UNT women with an average of 14.3 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. The senior is shooting 64.3% from the field, a total that ranks fifth nationally.
George pulled down 26 rebounds in a game against Mid-America Christian on Nov. 7, the top total at the Division I level so far this season.
“Anisha has been playing her best basketball of late,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “It’s a great honor and accomplishment. We are happy for her. When she came here, we knew this was something she was capable of doing.”