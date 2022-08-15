North Texas athletic director Wren Baker spent the early part of his career chasing a spot in the college basketball postseason.
He'll have a big say now in how one of the storied tournaments in college basketball unfolds after being named the National Invitation Tournament committee chair for the 2022-23 season last last week.
Baker has been one of the eight people on the NIT committee since the 2019-20 campaign.
The group is responsible for selecting the teams that play in the 32-team event and placing them in the bracket.
UNT hosted the NIT in conjunction with Conference USA in the spring of 2021, when the event was moved from New York in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
"It’s an honor to be asked to chair the NIT committee," Baker said. "I’ve greatly enjoyed serving on the NIT committee the past two seasons. It’s given me the opportunity to learn more about the selection process and to carefully study conferences and programs around the country.
"I appreciate the efforts all of the committee members put in, and we’re looking forward to a great year serving together."
Baker moves into the chairman role for the event a year after the UNT men's team played in the NIT and UNT women's team in the WNIT.
The UNT men made their first NIT appearance and knocked off Texas State before falling to Virginia 71-69 in overtime. UNT came back from a 10-point second-half deficit to force overtime.
Tylor Perry had a chance to win the game in overtime, but his 30-foot desperation heave hit the backboard, then the front of the rim and bounced away at the buzzer.
The UNT women fell to Tulsa at the Super Pit in the first round of the WNIT, which is a separate event from the NIT.
Baker began his career in college athletics as the athletic director and men's basketball coach at Rogers State. He went 20-11 in his one season guiding the school's basketball program before relinquishing his coaching duties to concentrate on his career as an administrator.
Baker has developed a reputation in college athletics for his insight on the world of college basketball.
His decision to hire Grant McCasland as UNT's men's basketball coach in the spring of 2017 turned out to be a terrific move. McCasland spent just one season in his first job as a Division I head coach at Arkansas State before coming to UNT.
McCasland has led UNT to a Conference USA title in each of the last three seasons. The Mean Green broke through for the first NCAA tournament win in program history in the spring of 2021 when they knocked off Purdue.
Baker's extensive basketball resume will get a little longer this year when he tackles a new challenge by heading up the NIT committee.
