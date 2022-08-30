North Texas rolled to a win over UTEP in its season opener last week with a couple of backups playing key roles.
Febechi Nwaiwu saw significant time at guard, and Ridge Texada came on at cornerback in the Mean Green’s 31-13 win.
Texada is in position to start in UNT’s home opener this week against longtime rival SMU after the Mean Green lost several key players to injury in their win over the Miners. Nwaiwu will also likely play a key role.
Starting guard Daizion Carroll and cornerback John Davis Jr. were among a handful of UNT players who left UNT’s game against the Miners due to injury.
The Mean Green were also down four key wide receivers who are recovering from lower body injuries suffered in fall camp. Jyaire Shorter, Latrell Neville, Jordan Smart and Dorian Morris all missed UNT’s opener.
“For the most part, we came out pretty decent,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said of the Mean Green from a health perspective during his midweek press conference Tuesday. “You are going to have some things here and there.”
Littrell has never offered details on the availability of his players heading into games. He didn’t budge this week, either.
“We’ll see what happens,” Littrell said of his wide receivers. “It’s a whole new week.”
Davis isn’t expected to be back soon. Carroll and UNT’s wide receivers are on a shorter timeline and could be available to play against the Mustangs.
While losing Davis is a blow for UNT, the Mean Green are encouraged by the way the players who step into their lineup performed.
Texada finished with four tackles and broke up a pass while playing in place of Davis. Nwaiwu helped clear the way for UNT to rush for 163 yards while filling in for Carroll. The Mean Green did not allow a sack.
“Febechi did a great job against probably one of the more talented groups in our conference,” Littrell said. “UTEP is a very physical team with a great defensive line. He stepped in and did a great job.”
UNT’s coaches were also pleased with the way Texada played. UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison was an honorable-mention All-Conference USA selection last season. He threw for 293 yards and a touchdown against UNT but completed just 21 of his 48 pass attempts
“When JD went down on the perimeter, Ridge came in and was focused,” Littrell said. “He was ready to go after preparing the right way and had a really good game.”
Early game could benefit, hurt UNT
Littrell and UNT’s players see both sides of the equation when it comes to the benefits and drawbacks of having played UTEP last week.
Most teams in college football don’t play until this week, including SMU.
“You can look at it both ways,” quarterback Austin Aune said. “We have a game under our belts and can make corrections. They have a game that they can watch of us.”
SMU is entering its first season under Rhett Lashlee, the Mustangs former offensive coordinator. Lashlee returned to SMU to take over the program from Sonny Dykes after a stint as Miami’s offensive coordinator.
Dykes took over at TCU in the offseason.
UNT played against SMU in 2018 and 2019 when Lashlee was running the Mustangs’ offense.
Scott Symons is entering his first season as SMU’s defensive coordinator. He worked in the same capacity at Liberty the last three seasons.
UNT lost to the Flames in 2021.
“You never know the wrinkles people are going to throw out there,” Littrell said. “We’re going to have to do a good job of game planning and make adjustments throughout the game.”
UNT pleased with run game in UTEP win
There was some question as to what UNT’s offense would look like heading into its season opener against UTEP.
The Mean Green turned to their running game during a five-game winning streak to close the 2021 regular season. UNT averaged 283 rushing yards per game in that span.
UNT leaned on its running game again in its win over UTEP. The Mean Green ran the ball 41 times for 163 yards, while Aune threw the ball 29 times for 236 yards.
“It was just about trusting our plays and our offensive linemen,” running back Ayo Adeyi said of the reasons for UNT’s success running the ball. “We need to make those routine plays over and over again.”
UNT did just that in its win over UTEP while rotating four running backs. Adeyi led the Mean Green with 80 yards on 17 carries.
“We ran the ball well against UTEP and hit our shots when we needed to,” Aune said. “We can clean some things up and be better.”
Mordecai has UNT’s attention
SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai has the full attention of UNT’s defense heading into Saturday’s game
The senior threw for 3,698 yards and 39 touchdowns last season. The Oklahoma transfer has a lot of experience that could help him adjust to playing under a new head coach in Lashlee.
“He’s a really good football player and understands their systems,” Littrell said of Mordecai. “He’s played a lot of football under a couple of different staffs.
“He has weapons and does a great job of managing the game.”
Mordecai threw for 311 yards and four touchdowns in a win over UNT last season.