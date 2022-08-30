Littrell press conference

North Texas coach Seth Littrell holds his weekly press conference Tuesday in advance of the Mean Green’s home opener against SMU on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.

 UNT sports information

North Texas rolled to a win over UTEP in its season opener last week with a couple of backups playing key roles.

Febechi Nwaiwu saw significant time at guard, and Ridge Texada came on at cornerback in the Mean Green’s 31-13 win.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

