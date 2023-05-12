Burns is a graduate transfer with two seasons of eligibility remaining.
UNT, Troy, UConn and Texas State quickly offered Burns a scholarship when he entered the portal.
Committing to UNT gives Burns a second chance to compete at the Football Bowl Subdivision level. He spent three seasons at Miami (Ohio) before transferring to Austin Peay.
Burns’ best season at Miami came in 2019, when he finished with 20 catches for 506 yards and a touchdown. His average of 25.3 yards per catch led the nation among freshman wide receivers.
Burns posted a 63-yard catch against Louisiana-Lafayette in the LendingTree Bowl.
New UNT coach Eric Morris has vowed to open up the Mean Green’s offense this fall. Adding Burns will give UNT a weapon as it looks to restock its receiver ranks.
UNT returns Roderic Burns, another speedy slot receiver who led the team with 40 catches for 676 yards last season but lost several of its other top targets.
Wide receiver Jyaire Shorter as well as tight ends Jake Roberts and Var’Keyes Gumms all entered the transfer portal after last season.
Gumms ranked second on the team with 34 catches, while Roberts was third with 28. Shorter led the team with 11 touchdown catches. Roberts landed at Baylor, Gumms committed to Arkansas, while Shorter recently visited Auburn and remains one of the wide receiver transfers available.
The addition of James Burns will give UNT another option in the slot.
Burns is the latest of a handful of late additions Morris and his staff have made since national signing day in February. UNT also recently added junior college defensive end Rodney Green Jr. and TCU transfer wide receiver Blair Conwright.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.