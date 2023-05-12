James Burns art

Austin Peay transfer wide receiver James Burns has signed with North Texas, the school announced Friday.

North Texas continued to load up on transfers in an effort to bolster its lineup on Friday, when the school officially announced the addition of Austin Peay transfer James Burns.

The 5-foot-8 slot receiver committed to the Mean Green earlier in the week.

