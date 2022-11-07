UNT WWL 11-7
North Texas running back Ayo Adeyi (39) stiffarms Florida International defensive back D'Vereick Daniel (24) during the Mean Green's win over the Panthers on Saturday.

 Al Key/DRC

North Texas reached one of its key preseason goals over the weekend, when the Mean Green knocked off Florida International.

UNT has played some solid games this season, but its 52-14 win over the Panthers might have been its best all-around performance. The win pushed the Mean Green to 6-4 on the year and 5-1 in Conference USA play.

