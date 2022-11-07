North Texas reached one of its key preseason goals over the weekend, when the Mean Green knocked off Florida International.
UNT has played some solid games this season, but its 52-14 win over the Panthers might have been its best all-around performance. The win pushed the Mean Green to 6-4 on the year and 5-1 in Conference USA play.
UNT became bowl eligible with its sixth win and also bolstered its hopes of earning a spot in the conference title game. The Mean Green can secure a spot in the title game with a win over Rice in its regular season finale.
UNT can continue to build momentum heading into that game on Saturday when it travels to UAB.
Before we turn our attention to that game, it’s time for this week’s edition of What We Learned, a look back at UNT’s last game and what it tells us about where the Mean Green stand.
It’s time to acknowledge Aune is having a historic season
UNT quarterback Austin Aune continues to thrive while burying the narrative that he isn’t an elite player in C-USA.
All the former Argyle standout did was throw for 414 yards and five touchdowns in the Mean Green’s win over FIU. He’s thrown for 2,753 yards and 28 touchdowns on the season.
Aune ranks eighth in the country in passing yards and is tied for third in passing touchdowns.
Any way one slices it, Aune is having a monster season and silencing his critics.
Aune did have an interception returned for a touchdown. He more than made up for that mistake in a terrific all-around performance.
Mason Fine holds the UNT record for passing touchdowns in a season with 31. There is a good chance Aune breaks that record sooner rather than later.
The time has come to acknowledge just how good Aune has been.
UNT’s defense is coming around under Phil Bennett
UNT has now put together back-to-back great outings defensively.
The Mean Green held Western Kentucky to 13 points two weeks ago and continued to thrive in their win over FIU.
Linebacker Kevin Wood and safety Logan Wilson intercepted passes and the Mean Green held the Panthers to 258 yards.
UNT didn’t post a sack and had just two tackles for loss but did a great job of preventing big plays.
The Mean Green lost a whole lot of talent after last season when several key players graduated or transferred. UNT has filled those voids and seems to be coming together at the right time.
UNT’s health at running back is a concern
If there is one key concern for UNT coming out of its win over FIU, it’s the health of its running backs.
The Mean Green played without Oscar Adaway III and Isaiah Johnson, who were both out due to injury. Matters got a whole lot worse when Ayo Adeyi went down with an injury during the game.
Coach Seth Littrell didn’t have an update on Adeyi after the game and is tight-lipped when it comes to the health of his players.
What is of little doubt at this point is UNT has some issues in its backfield. Ikaika Ragsdale is sure to take on a larger role as will Qualon Farrar and BK Jackson, a pair of young backs.
Backup quarterback Stone Earle led UNT with 60 rushing yards and a touchdown in the Mean Green’s win over FIU. UNT uses Earle as a gadget player in a change-of-pace offensive set that utilizes his running skills.
UNT made it through fine against the Panthers, but the running back spot remains a situation to watch for the Mean Green.
