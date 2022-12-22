Austin Aune always left the door cracked while talking about his future over the last few months.
The North Texas quarterback's last appearance of the season at a team press conference late in the year was no different.
Aune said before UNT's regular-season finale against Rice that the game would "most likely be his last home game" and wouldn't budge when pressed if he might use his final year of college eligibility.
"I’m leaving the door cracked," Aune said. "I’ve got one more year left, so I might as well entertain it, but I'm probably going to move on."
The former Argyle standout moved a bit closer to opening that door more than a crack late this week when he entered his name in the transfer portal.
Aune indicated just a few days ago that he would declare for the NFL draft.
He's got a whole host of options in front of him now as UNT enters a new era in program history. Eric Morris was introduced as UNT's new coach this week.
Morris enters the offseason looking for a new quarterback. He has a few on the roster with experience in Grant Gunnell, Stone Earle and JD Head.
Morris will almost certainly look into UNT's options on the transfer market as well, where Aune is now in the mix for teams across the country looking for a quarterback.
The question is what the market will be for the 29-year-old, who spent six seasons playing in the New York Yankees minor league system. He's married, has a daughter and went through senior day twice at UNT.
Would Aune move his family or move away from his wife and daughter for a year to use his final year of eligibility instead of taking his shot at the NFL?
And what would the market be for a quarterback who will turn 30 in September?
Aune did show that he can be an effective player at the major college level this year. He threw for 3,547 yards and a program-record 33 touchdowns.
Conference USA's coaches made him an honorable all-league selection.
Aune threw for 238 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions in UNT's loss to Boise State in the Frisco Bowl.
That performance wasn't an ideal way to go out, but it seemed like it would be the cap to a memorable career. Aune ranks fourth in UNT history with 7,324 passing yards.
He was drafted in 2012 and arrived at UNT in 2018.
"It's been extremely fun," Aune said. "To get my opportunity this year to prove myself was the reason I came back.
"I love playing football. I love playing with these guys. And so, I look forward to continue playing."
The assumption heading into the Frisco Bowl was that Aune's opportunity would come in the NFL. His decision to enter the transfer portal showed he is considering other avenues.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.