Aune portal
Buy Now

North Texas quarterabck Austin Aune looks for a receiver during the Mean Green’s loss to Boise State in the Frisco Bowl on Saturday at Toyota Stadium. Aune has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

 Manny Flores/for the DRC

Austin Aune always left the door cracked while talking about his future over the last few months.

The North Texas quarterback's last appearance of the season at a team press conference late in the year was no different.

Austin Aune mug

Austin Aune

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you