Austin Aune waited quite a while to reach one of the goals for his North Texas career that started all the way back in 2018.
The former Argyle standout has started plenty of games and made his share of memorable plays. What he hasn't done since all the way back in high school is start the opening game of a season.
That is all but sure to change when UNT heads to UTEP on Aug. 27 for its opener.
"It's a huge honor to be able to start the first game," Aune said Wednesday as game week drew closer. "I've wanted to start Game 1 since ever since I got here. The opportunity has finally presented itself.
"The first game sets the tone for the rest of the season. You want to make a good impression, start off on the right root and get a win."
Aune started the final nine games of the 2021 campaign and guided UNT on a five-game winning to close the regular season. That run helped the Mean Green recover from a 1-6 start to secure their fifth bowl appearance in six seasons under coach Seth Littrell.
Aune played a key role in saving UNT's season but had to win an offseason free-for-all with four other quarterbacks to hang on to the starting job. The competition came down to Aune and Memphis transfer Grant Gunnell, who arrived over the summer.
Littrell indicated after UNT's scrimmage on Saturday that Aune had won the job.
Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Bloesch echoed that take on where UNT's quarterback battle stands on Wednesday.
"I see Austin starting," Bloesch said. "He's been our guy around here for a long time. He brings experience and leadership to our team. He knows he still have to be productive. That is what we have challenged our guys with offensively. It doesn't matter if you are the quarterback or the left guard. You have to be productive and do your job."
Aune didn't put up staggering statistics last season. He threw for 1,991 yards and nine touchdowns.
Aune vowed to go to work over the summer to improve and believes he has met that goal heading into what he has said will be his last season at UNT. His college career was pushed back by a six-year stint playing minor league baseball. He will turn 29 in September.
Aune believes he has benefitted from Bloesch taking over as UNT's quarterbacks coach in the offseason as he prepares for his final college season.
"I have made a jump since last season," Aune said. "Having coach Bloesch in the [quarterbacks] room helped me learn more about pass protection and who we are accounting for in RPOs [run-pass option plays]. That was something in the past where I was out there just playing ball. I'm more prepared this year."
Bloesch is preparing both Aune and Gunnell for UNT's opener at UTEP. The Mean Green will take a third quarterback on the trip.
Gunnell has pushed Aune throughout fall practice and quickly settled in at UNT, the third school he has played for in his college career. The Houston native started out at Arizona, where he spent two seasons.
Gunnell redshirted at Memphis last year.
"I have found a home," Gunnell said. "Denton and Dallas aren't too far from Houston. The way people are here is awesome.
"This is where I will spend the rest of my eligibility. I don't think there is anything that could pull me away from here. I like the people, the culture and being in Texas."
Gunnell is in position to move to the top of the depth chart at some point in the near future. The sophomore will be waiting in the wings if Aune struggles and will be the odds-on favorite to take over in 2023 if nothing changes.
All five of the quarterbacks on UNT's depth chart have eligibility remaining after this season. Aune will walk away, unless he changes his mind.
UNT could also recruit another quarterback.
Gunnell has gained quite a bit of experience while bouncing around the world of college football.
"If you had told me when I was a senior in high school that this is how it would go, I would have called you crazy," Gunnell said. "I'm thankful. Everything has been a lesson. You don't appreciate the highs when you don't have the lows."
Gunnell believes he is a better player because of the journey. He started seven games over the course of the 2019 and 2020 seasons at Arizona, where he threw for 1,864 yards and 15 touchdowns.
He learned even more from his one-year stint at Memphis.
"The journey has given me experience," Gunnell said. "Being able to play early and go through four offenses, you learn a lot about football. Being around a bunch of guys with experience as head coaches and offensive coordinators has been great."
Both Aune and Gunnell believe they have benefitted from the experience they gained this fall under Bloesch. UNT's offensive coordinator has Aune feeling confident he has met his goal to improve in the offseason.
UNT's starting quarterback feels like he is more prepared than ever before.
"Being prepared makes you calm," Aune said. "You can go through your reads and have confidence when you throw, which leads to better accuracy. Feeling more prepared has helped a lot.
"The experience of the last six games of last season made a difference. The more you play, the slower the game gets."