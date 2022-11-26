UNT-Rice notebook

North Texas tight end Var’Keyes Gumms catches a pass during the Mean Green’s win over Rice at Apogee Stadium. Gumms set a school record for most receiving yards in a season by a tight end.

 Zach Del Bello/UNT

Quarterback Austin Aune had a relatively quiet afternoon Saturday on a cold and rainy day at Apogee Stadium.

The former Argyle standout did a whole lot of handing off late in the game when North Texas drove for the game-winning touchdown in a 21-17 win over Rice that lifted the Mean Green into the Conference USA championship game.

