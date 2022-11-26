Quarterback Austin Aune had a relatively quiet afternoon Saturday on a cold and rainy day at Apogee Stadium.
The former Argyle standout did a whole lot of handing off late in the game when North Texas drove for the game-winning touchdown in a 21-17 win over Rice that lifted the Mean Green into the Conference USA championship game.
UNT ran the ball on seven of its first eight plays in the drive. When it came down to a play the Mean Green needed, though, Aune came through. His 6-yard strike to running back Ikaika Ragsdale was the touchdown that put UNT over the top.
The touchdown was Aune’s second of the game and was a special one for the senior. The scoring strike was No. 31 of the season for Aune, moving him into a tie for UNT’s single-season record with program legend Mason Fine. Fine threw for 31 touchdowns in 2017.
“Secretly the record means a lot, but we just wanted to win today,” Aune said. “We want to get to the conference championship and win that. The records come when you play good football. I will think about it after the season.”
Aune will have a lot to think about. His 203 passing yards against Rice pushed his total to 6,892 in his career. He’s in sixth place on the program’s all-time passing yardage list, 31 yards shy of Scott Davis (1987-90) for fifth and 153 short of Steve Ramsey (1967-69) for fourth.
Aune has thrown multiple touchdown passes in nine of UNT’s last 10 games.
Aune was introduced with the rest of UNT’s seniors on Senior Day. He has a year of eligibility remaining but has said this is likely his last season with the Mean Green.
“I am proud of Austin,” coach Seth Littrell said. “Mental toughness at the position is something you have to have. He had put in a lot of work in the film room and the practice field, which has been huge. His confidence has gotten higher and higher.”
Mooney sets scoring mark
UNT kicker Ethan Mooney set the program’s record for career points against Rice.
Mooney came into the game tied with Trevor Moore with 313 points.
The former Fort Worth Timber Creek standout hit an extra point in the first quarter for the record-setting point and went on to convert all three of his extra-point attempts to push his career scoring total to 316 points.
Gumms sets season mark for TE receiving yards
Tight end Var’Keyes Gumms set UNT’s record for receiving yards by a tight end in the Mean Green’s game against Rice.
Gumms went into the day with 28 catches for 397 yards and five touchdowns. He caught three passes for 41 yards against Rice, pushing his total to 438.
The previous record for receiving yards by a tight end in a season was 427 by Andy Blount in 2004.
Gumms now has 31 catches on the season to put him at No. 2 on the program’s all-time single-season list for most receptions by a tight end behing Jason Pirtle, who had 41 in 2021.
Briefly
UNT center Manase Mose added to his program record for consecutive starts in his final home game.
The senior has started 60 straight games dating back to his redshirt freshman season.
