North Texas will turn to a familiar face on Saturday at Missouri as it looks to bring some life back to its offense.
Austin Aune hasn’t started since fifth game of last season when he was beaten out by Jason Bean. Aune lost the starting job to North Carolina transfer Jace Ruder in the offseason after Bean jumped to Kansas.
Aune stuck with it through those down times and appears as if he’ll get another crack when UNT faces the Tigers. He was listed at the top of the depth chart UNT released Tuesday, when coach Seth Littrell gave a lukewarm at best evaluation of the Mean Green’s quarterback situation.
“It’s going to be what it is,” Littrell said. “We’re going to trot a guy out there first every single week. He’ll get out there and hopefully get in a rhythm and move us.
“When we need a change, we’ll bring another guy in.”
Ruder and Aune have both played in each of UNT’s first four games and have struggled to get the Mean Green’s offense rolling.
UNT (1-3, 0-2 Conference USA) hit what it hopes is rock bottom in its last two games. The Mean Green failed to hit the 100-yard mark passing in losses to UAB and Louisiana Tech.
Ruder started UNT’s first four games and had his moments. He threw for 366 yards and a touchdown in a loss to SMU in the second week of the season but has struggled to replicate that success.
Ruder finished with 13 yards on 3-of-10 passing before being pulled in favor of Aune in UNT’s 24-17 loss to Louisiana Tech in the Mean Green’s last game. Aune was on the field for all three of UNT’s scoring drives after Louisiana Tech took a 24-0 lead.
Ruder and Aune were listed as costarters heading into the Mean Green’s season opener against Northwestern State. Ruder was listed as UNT’s starter in each of the next three weeks.
Aune is at the top of the depth chart this week and will get a chance to spark an offense that is averaging just 19.8 points per game.
Littrell emphasized that UNT’s issues go beyond quarterback play. UNT’s staff counted eight drops by receivers in the Mean Green’s loss to Louisiana Tech.
“Someone’s got to take over and make plays and execute, and it’s not just the quarterbacks,” Littrell said. “It’s overall offensively. It’s just like any other position.”
Aune finished with nine carries for 56 yards and converted two third downs during fourth quarter scoring drives with runs in UNT’s last game.
“When they dropped eight into coverage and he had to run the ball, he moved the chains,” Littrell said. “He was a lot more confident in that area, which is something we need.”
That performance earned Aune another crack at the starting job.
“The team has full faith in both guys,” running back DeAndre Torrey said. “I don’t think that’s changed. No one cares which one it is.”
UNT to face battered Missouri run defense
UNT has leaned on Torrey to power its offense all season.
The senior has rushed for 516 yards and four touchdowns on the year and will face a Missouri team that is allowing 306.8 rushing yards per game.
Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz fired defensive line coach Jethro Franklin on Sunday and replaced him with defensive analyst Al Davis.
The Tigers struggles to stop opponents’ running games has caught the attention of UNT’s coaches and players.
“We’ve seen it, and I think we have a great game plan,” Torrey said.
UNT to face some familiar faces
UNT will see some familiar faces when it faces Missouri this week.
Former UNT assistant coach Noah Joseph is a defensive analyst on Missouri’s coaching staff, while wide receiver Tauskie Dove is a former Ryan standout.
Joseph spent the 2012-13 seasons as UNT’s safeties coach. He worked at Indiana and Rutgers before landing on the staff at Missouri.
Dove has 14 catches on the season and ranks second among Missouri players with 244 receiving yards.
Dove played with UNT linebacker Tyreke Davis in high school.
“We chit chatted after last game and talked about this week,” Davis said. “It’s all love.”
Stout to start for second straight week
Freshman Upton Stout is expected to start for the second straight week.
Stout started UNT’s game against Louisiana Tech and is listed as a starter on Tuesday. He finished with one tackle against the Bulldogs.
John Davis is also expected to start. Quinn Whitlock started the first four games of the season.
Davis started the first three games of the year before UNT turned to Stout and Whitlock as its starters in its last game.
“Those guys are all going to be in the rotation and compete,” Littrell said. “We feel good about where we are at there.”