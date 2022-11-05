Austin Aune main
North Texas quarterback Austin Aune looks to outrun a Florida International defender during the Mean Green's win Saturday at Apogee Stadium. Aune threw for 414 yards and five touchdowns for UNT.

 Al Key/DRC

Austin Aune arrived at North Texas’ postgame press conference Saturday night wearing a white T-shirt with “2022 bowl season, bowl bound” printed across the front.

UNT’s quarterback and the rest of his teammates broke those shirts out after a 52-14 blowout win over Florida International at Apogee Stadium that gave the Mean Green the sixth win they needed to ensure their postseason future.

North Texas head coach Seth Littrell, second from right, watches as UNT receiver Jordan Smart races down the sideline for a 56-yard touchdown during the Mean Green's win over Florida International. 

