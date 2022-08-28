EL PASO — Austin Aune waited more than a decade to begin a football season as a starting quarterback.
Then he had to wait some more on Saturday night, thanks to a lightning-filled thunderstorm that hung over the Sun Bowl before North Texas’ season opener against UTEP.
The extra hour wait was well worth it.
Aune managed the game, hit the key throws when he needed to and guided UNT to a 31-13 win in a vital game for the program. The Mean Green's earliest game in program history was also its conference opener. It's a situation UNT hadn't encountered since 2005 when it opened the season at Middle Tennessee.
"I can’t even describe it," UNT linebacker KD Davis said. "It’s a great feeling to get that first conference win. It sets the tone for the rest of conference play and the rest of the season."
There were a host of players who played key roles in UNT pulling through. Davis finished with eight tackles and two quarterback hurries while helping guide UNT to a second-half shutout.
When it came to the star of the night, though, it was certainly Aune. He threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns.
The performance was just what Aune had in mind when he returned to college to play football after a six-year stint playing minor league baseball. He made a stop at Arkansas before landing at UNT and was in and out of the lineup the last two years.
He briefly considered ending his career after last year, when he guided UNT on a five-game winning streak to close out the regular season. That run landed the Mean Green in the Frisco Football Classic, where they fell to Miami (Ohio).
The opportunity to leave on a better note and begin the season as UNT's starter helped convince Aune to return.
"This I why I came back," Aune said. "I felt good out there. The game was at a good pace for me. The coaches had a great game plan."
Aune had to fight his way through a five-man battle to open the season as UNT's starter. He hadn't opened a year as a team's starter since his senior season at Argyle all the way back in 2011.
There was little doubt that he was UNT’s leader and starting quarterback heading into this season after what he, coach Seth Littrell and the rest of the Mean Green’s coaches characterized as a terrific offseason.
"I was proud of Austin. He has worked hard really hard this entire offseason. He and coach [Mike] Bloesch put in a lot of time together," Littrell said of UNT's offensive coordinator, who tutored Aune and the rest of the Mean Green's quarterbacks since taking over the position in spring practice. "Austin understands what we are trying to accomplish. He made some plays and is only going to get better."
Aune carried that standout offseason play into UNT’s opener. Two of his three touchdown passes came in the second half when the Mean Green outscored UTEP 17-0.
That run help UNT put UTEP away after a tightly contested first half that saw the Mean Green's defense come up with play after big play as well as make a few mistakes.
The Mean Green led 14-13 entering halftime after turning back UTEP at the 1-yard line. UNT also forced a field goal after the Miners recovered a fumble inside UNT’s 10-yard line.
UTEP kicker Gavin Baechle had already missed a 41-yard field goal when the Miners pushed the ball to the 1.
UTEP had a decision to make on fourth down and went for it. The Mean Green caught a break when Andrew Meyer fired a snap by Gavin Hardison.
UTEP took advantage of another opportunity when Tyrin Smith caught a perfectly placed deep ball from Hardison for a 32-yard touchdown on fourth-and-1 to take an early 7-0 lead.
"They hit some big plays and hit a huge shot on fourth-and-1," Littrell said. "That was a gutsy call. We had three 15-yard penalties. We also gave them three points at the end of the half. Once we settled in and made some adjustments, we were fine."
UNT came back and took a 14-10 lead on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Aune to Tommy Bush and an 8-yard run by Oscar Adaway III.
A key mistake by UNT allowed UTEP to cut the deficit in the closing seconds of the half. The Mean Green got the ball back at their 12 with 36 seconds left.
Instead of kneeling on the ball, UNT ran a play and fumbled on a bad exchange between Aune and Ikaika Ragsdale. Praise Amaewhule recovered. That was one of a few key mistakes UNT made. The Mean Green also committed three key penalties on one of UTEP's field goal drives.
"That play right before half was catastrophic," Littrell said. "We also had some undisciplined penalties. Once we clean that up, we will be good."
UNT was looking at the prospect of trailing at halftime following the fumble before the Mean Green stuffed UTEP on three straight plays before Gavin Baechle hit a 26-yard field goal.
"Overcoming mistakes shows how we trust our coaches and are coachable," Davis said.
UNT's stand gave the Mean Green momentum heading into halftime. The Mean Green quickly pulled away when Aune hit Isaiah Johnson for a 9-yard touchdown and connected with Jake Roberts from 11 yards out in the third quarter.
UNT cruised from there and opened the season with a win for the sixth straight season.
"Austin managed the game," Roberts said. "I'm happy for him. He did a great job leading us out here and guiding us to a road win."