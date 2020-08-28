Austin Aune takes the taunts from teammates in stride when he walks into the North Texas locker room.
“The guys call me an ‘old man’ and Old Man River,” Aune said. “It’s fun. I’m chasing my dream and they are chasing theirs.”
That chase has just been a bit longer for Aune.
The former Argyle quarterback backed out of a commitment to TCU when the New York Yankees selected him in the second round of the 2012 baseball draft. He spent six seasons in the minor leagues, was released, enrolled at Arkansas and finally transferred to UNT, where he has landed in a unique quarterback competition.
Aune will turn 27 during his third season with the Mean Green. He is being pushed for the starting job by Jason Bean, who wasn’t even a full-time starter his senior season at Mansfield Lake Ridge.
UNT is expected to pick between Aune and Bean in the days leading up to its season opener against Houston Baptist on Sept. 5 at Apogee Stadium.
No matter which way he turns, Littrell will pick a quarterback with a far different background than Mason Fine.
Fine was the two-time Gatorade Player of the Year in Oklahoma, won the starting job at UNT as a freshman in 2016 and led UNT on one of the greatest runs in program history. The Mean Green played in bowl games in each of Fine’s first three seasons as a starter before UNT struggled to a 4-8 finish in his senior year last fall.
“I haven’t really thought about it in those terms with their paths being unique,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said of Aune and Bean. “I’m more excited about where they are going to go.
“Both are very talented and have the ability to be special players.”
UNT is depending on it as it looks to get back on track.
Argyle coach Todd Rodgers saw Aune’s potential years ago and wouldn’t be surprised if he capitalizes on maybe his last big opportunity in sports this fall.
“He was a calm operator when he was with me,” Rodgers said. “He also had fire and pizzazz. The No. 1 task for a quarterback is to make the other 10 players better and make them believe. He has that.”
That all-around talent helped Aune lead Argyle to the Class 3A Division II state title game in 2011, when the Eagles lost to Wimberly 21-14. Aune threw for 7,203 yards and 73 touchdowns in three seasons as a starter.
The dilemma Aune faced was that was an even better prospect as a shortstop in baseball. The Yankees gave him a $1 million signing bonus. He moved into the dorm for his freshman season at TCU before changing course and leaving to start his baseball career.
“That was one of the harder decisions I have ever had to make,” Aune said. “TCU was coming off a great year in football. To tell them I was leaving was tough.”
The next six years Aune spent struggling in the minor leagues were even tougher. He never made to the Double-A level.
“I was provided plenty of opportunities,” Aune said. “You watch these guys in the big leagues. They make it look easy. I struck out too much. The consistency of producing day in and day out was something I wasn’t living up to.”
Aune was released and landed at UNT, where he has quickly settled in with the Mean Green, despite being much older than most of his teammates.
“Austin and I have been cool since he got here,” Bean said. “There are things he is teaching me and things that I am teaching him. We are helping each other out.”
Littrell has commended Aune for his professional approach throughout the offseason. Aune is trying to pass on the knowledge he gained in baseball to his teammates.
“Playing professionally gives you a sense of what the real sports world looks like,” Aune said. “It’s a grind. You don’t make it when you get there. When you get to the next level, you have to work even harder. That’s something I saw in baseball.”
Bean has experienced his ups and downs in football as well. He threw for 2,956 yards and accounted for 36 touchdowns as a junior at Lake Ridge.
He committed to UNT before his senior season, when his production dropped due to the emergence of fellow quarterback Chandler Rodgers. The pair split time in 2017, when Bean threw for 1,682 yards.
“I tried to keep an even-keel attitude and not be mad at the coaches,” Bean said. “It wasn’t their fault. It was all on me. I tried to stay positive and keep the guys up.”
That is just what Bean did.
“Jason Bean is one of the best team players we have ever had in our program,” Lake Ridge coach Kirk Thor said. “When you have a two-quarterback system, it’s always tough. Jason handled it incredibly.”
The experience helped prepare Bean for college football, just like time in baseball aided Aune.
“The journey I have been on has been very humbling,” Bean said. “You always have someone behind you trying to be where you are. It showed me that I have to strive to work harder and not be happy with where I am.”
That is exactly what both Aune and Bean are doing as they compete to tackle the monumental task of taking over for Fine.
Littrell has emphasized to both that UNT isn’t depending on them to go out and win games by themselves. He’s confident Aune and Bean can manage UNT’s offense and do what is necessary to win.
They’ve both traveled a tough road to be in contention to start for the Mean Green.
That road has been particularly long for Aune, who has often been asked why he elected to pursue football after six years in the minors.
He still has dreams of playing professionally, this time in the NFL, and isn’t willing to give them up after landing at UNT, just a few miles from where his journey began in Argyle.
“It’s home for me, so I feel really comfortable,” Aune said. “I have great resources here with my family.”
Aune’s hope is that foundation will give him one last chance to make a run at a pro career. Brandon Weeden and Chris Weinke made the jump from minor league baseball to college football to the NFL.
Aune sees no reason he shouldn’t try to do the same.
“I want to look back when I am 40 and have kids and be able to tell them I pursued my dreams,” Aune said. “I don’t want to have any regrets.”