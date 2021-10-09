COLUMBIA, Mo. — North Texas quarterback Austin Aune waited patiently since late last season for another chance to show what he could do as the Mean Green’s starter.
The Argyle native stuck with it when he was surpassed by Jason Bean last season and transfer Jace Ruder in the offseason.
Aune finally got the opportunity he was waiting for on Saturday and snapped the Mean Green’s baffling two-game run of failing to throw for 100 yards.
He just couldn’t help the Mean Green end their losing streak that grew to four games following a 48-35 loss to a fired-up Missouri team coming off an embarrassing loss to Tennessee.
“We played hard and fought for each other, which is something we can build on,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “We played with emotion, but eventually we have to get out of our own way. We are taking turns making errors. You can’t do that.”
Not against a team like Missouri that clearly had something to prove after being run off the field in a 62-24 loss to the Volunteers.
Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz fired defensive line coach Jethro Franklin following the loss and did away with his depth chart.
The ploy worked against UNT. Missouri (3-3) shut down the Mean Green (1-4) when it mattered in the early going and held off UNT, which tacked on some cosmetic points at the end.
The Mean Green managed just 112 yards in the first half and trailed 31-7 at the break. Nearly all of UNT’s yards in the first half came on a 15-play, 75-yard drive that Isaiah Johnson capped with a 4-yard touchdown run.
“We fought and gave it our all, but we needed to start faster,” UNT linebacker KD Davis said. “We always finish the right way.”
It’s the first half that has given the Mean Green problems lately. UNT fell behind 24-0 to Louisiana Tech and 33-0 to UAB in its last two games.
Missouri defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine intercepted Aune on the Mean Green’s opening possession. Missouri took a 7-0 lead on a Tyler Badie 12-yard touchdown run four plays later.
That certainly wasn’t what UNT was looking for after finishing with 92 passing yards against Louisiana Tech and 99 against UAB in its last two games.
Littrell turned to Aune after Jace Ruder started each of the first four games of the season. Aune had not started since the fifth week of last season, when he lost the job to Jason Bean, who transferred to Kansas in the offseason.
“It’s a killer to dig a hole like that,” Aune said. “I have to throw the ball out of bounds. You have to play clean against an SEC team.”
Missouri capitalized behind Badie, who rushed for 217 yards and two touchdowns to go along with a receiving touchdown.
UNT was well on its way to blowout loss before regrouping behind Aune in the second half. The former Argyle standout played in each of UNT’s first four games and guided the Mean Green during a comeback against Louisiana Tech that ultimately fell short.
Littrell turned to Aune in the hope that he could breathe some life into an offense that was averaging just 19.8 points per game. That’s exactly what he did while throwing for 305 yards and four touchdowns to go along with 59 rushing yards.
“Austin gave us a spark,” running back DeAndre Torrey said. “He made a few mistakes like we all did, but overall, he played great tonight.”
Aune hit Damon Ward Jr. for a 77-yard touchdown late and also connected with Roderic Burns for a 52-yard score in the fourth quarter.
Even with Aune’s big night, UNT didn’t have enough firepower to overcome the Tigers, who allowed 458 rushing yards last week in their loss to the Volunteers.
UNT managed 188 against Missouri, which showed dramatic improvement over last week.
The Mean Green had their moments behind Aune and showed improvement after failing to score more than 17 points in any of their last three games.
UNT sailed past that mark against the Tigers.
None of that mattered much to the Mean Green, who saw their losing streak grow to four games despite the spark Aune provided.
“We dug ourselves in a hole together and will get out of it together as well,” Aune said. “We have to stay together, and we will.”