Karen Aston picked up a few wins in her coaching career during one season at North Texas more than a decade ago — 15 of them to be exact.
Aston was back in Denton on Monday, this time as the coach for UTSA, and picked up another win. She reached a milestone in her career in the process.
Jordyn Jenkins scored 40 points for the Roadrunners, including the first six in overtime to guide UTSA to a 68-67 win at the Super Pit.
That win gave Aston 300 for her career and sent UNT (10-17, 6-10 Conference USA) to its fourth loss in its last five games.
“We didn’t have enough defensive possessions in overtime where we executed the game plan,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “The buckets they got in overtime looked easy. We had to earn ours. We needed to be more locked in defensively in overtime.”
Jenkins got to the rim for layups on three possessions to start the overtime period to spark UTSA (8-18, 6-11). Aston, who coached at UNT in the 2011-12 season, was well on her way to win No. 300 at that point.
Aston has worked with a host of great players in her career, including Mitchell. The former Texas coach was an assistant at UNT during Mitchell’s playing career that landed her in the UNT Athletics Hall of Fame.
Jenkins is the latest top talent to play for Aston. The Southern Cal transfer came into the day leading C-USA with an average of 19.5 points per game.
There wasn’t much of a secret as to where UTSA would go for offense with the game on the line. UNT just couldn’t come up with a way to stop the 6-foot forward.
The Mean Green pulled within 66-64 with 7.0 seconds left on a Breanna Davis 3. UNT was forced to foul and sent Jenkins to the line, where she connected on both of her shots.
Jordyn Carter hit a 3 at the buzzer made the final margin all the more painful for UNT.
UNT didn’t score in overtime until Carter hit a layup with 1:49 left after UTSA had gone up 63-57. Carter’s layup sparked UNT’s late rally that came up short.
Senior guard Quincy Noble led UNT with 27 points and Tommisha Lampkin added 13. UNT didn’t have another player score in double figures.
“We got some open perimeter shots in overtime that we didn’t knock down,” Mitchell said. “Their game plan was to make people other than Quincy score. If those other people are taking them and not making them, it’s going to be difficult for us.”
The Mean Green were hoping to make a late run at moving up in the C-USA standings during a four-game homestand late in the season. UNT has now dropped two of those four games heading into the finale against Charlotte on Thursday.
UNT came into the night off a thrilling 67-65 win over UTEP on Saturday that went down to the wire. The Mean Green appeared as if they might pull out another close win in regulation against UTSA.
UNT trailed 53-44 late in the second half before rallying to tie the game and send it to overtime.
Noble hit two free throws with 30.8 seconds left to knot the score at 57-57.
UTSA had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but Davis came up with a steal for UNT.
“We wanted to win,” Mitchell said. “We got some huge stops in the fourth quarter.”
UNT just couldn’t overcome UTSA’s strength inside. The Roadrunners finished with a 46-28 edge in rebounds and helped Aston, who also coached at Texas and Charlotte in addition to UNT and UTSA move to 300-187 for her career.
“They are No. 1 in the league in rebounding,” Mitchell said. “We knew that was going to be a battle. They are tough inside and have people who get after it. That is who they are.”
UTSA 68, North Texas 67 (OT)
UTSA (8-18, 6-11) – Coleman 3-7 4-4 10, Jenkins 12-20 13-16 40, Atwood 0-4 0-0 0, Love 5-9 2-2 13, White 0-5 1-2 1, Linton 1-3 0-0 2, Nwakamma 1-4 0-0 2, Guttadauro 0-0 0-0 0. Totls 22-53 20-24 68.
NORTH TEXAS (10-17, 6-10) – Lampkin 4-9 5-7 13, Noble 10-17 6-7 27, Hardaway 0-5 2-2 2, Carter 3-7 0-0 7, Davis 3-8 1-2 9, Moore 3-10 1-2 9, Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Boles 0-1 0-0 0, Cleary 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 15-20.
|UTSA
|18
|10
|20
|9
|11
|--
|68
|North Texas
|15
|12
|15
|15
|10
|--
|67
Three-point goals – UTSA 4-16 (Jenkins 3-5, Atwood 0-2, Love 1-3, White 0-2, Nwakamma 0-4) UNT 6-15 (Noble 1-2, Hardaway 0-3, Carter 1-1, Davis 2-4, Moore 2-4, Cleary 0-1) Fouled out – Lampkin Rebounds – UTSA 46 (Jenkins 11) UNT 28 (Lampkin 7) Assists – UTSA 7 (White 4) UNT 11 (Davis 4) Total fouls – UTSA 19, UNT 19 A – 1,400.
