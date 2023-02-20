UNT-UTSA women

North Texas guard Quincy Noble scored 27 points in the Mean Green's loss to UTSA on Monday.

 UNT sports information

Karen Aston picked up a few wins in her coaching career during one season at North Texas more than a decade ago — 15 of them to be exact.

Karen Aston mug

Karen Aston

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags