Ashely Peters’ transfer story started out like the standard tale in college athletics.
The Illinois native enjoyed some success while pitching for Purdue before deciding it was time for a fresh start and entering her name in the transfer portal.
That’s where Peters’ journey took a turn. She didn’t just sit and wait for coaches to contact her. Peters went to work researching softball programs across the country that fit the parameters she wanted in her next school, including a history of winning and a good culture.
A school halfway across the country caught her eye. There was just something Peters liked about North Texas and sent coach Rodney DeLong an email.
“I could tell they had a winning program and a good culture,” Peters said. “I also wanted to play for a male coach again. Purdue was the first team I played for with a female coach. I wanted to come check out campus.”
Peters landed at UNT and couldn’t be happier with the way it all turned out heading into the final home series of her college career this weekend against Middle Tennessee at Lovelace Stadium.
The Mean Green (30-20) are in the hunt for the Conference USA title heading into Friday’s opener of the three-game set thanks in part to Peters, who has played a key role for UNT on and off the field.
The crafty lefty is 12-8 with a 1.62 ERA and leads the teams in both wins and ERA in addition to strikeouts with 103.
Peters was just as valuable in her debut season for UNT last year when she helped guide the Mean Green to their first NCAA regional appearance.
“Ashley has been huge for us,” DeLong said. “She’s a bulldog. The biggest mark she’s made on our program is her competitive mentality. She’s brought a lot of confidence to our program.”
DeLong has brought in a host of key recruits while turning around UNT’s program in his five seasons guiding the Mean Green. Peters is among the best and has one of the more unusual stories.
DeLong and his staff didn’t exactly rush to sign Peters when she reached out, despite the fact she won seven games for Purdue while making a team-high 27 appearances in 2021. She didn’t hear back for about a month.
Peters was in contact with a host of other programs but held out for the right fit.
DeLong and his staff got in touch with Peters on a Tuesday. She was on her way to Denton two days later and committed two days after that.
Peters didn’t know a whole lot about UNT or Texas before her visit. What she found convinced her that the school would be the perfect place to continue her career.
She already knew that UNT had a winning program and heard about the close-knit nature of the team and the passion DeLong brings to the game.
Seeing what UNT had to offer in person only reinforced what she already knew.
Finding out the old saying about the culture of Texas and the South added to her interest in UNT.
“Texas is definitely different from the Midwest,” Peters said. “I learned that Southern hospitality is a real thing. Everyone is nice and helpful here. That was big for me when I got here and didn’t know anyone.”
Peters fit in immediately, both on and off the field. She went 20-7 and threw a five-inning, 1-hit shutout in UNT’s win over Western Kentucky in the championship game of the C-USA tournament last season.
“She’s a bulldog,” UNT catcher Kalei Christensen said. “She’ll go after anyone, even in scrimmages. She goes up there with the intent of making you look stupid at the plate.”
Peters is UNT’s leader off the field as well.
UNT’s players describe her as the team mom due to her caring nature.
“She has held us together since the first day she got here,” shortstop Cierra Simon said. “We respect her and love her so much.”
One of the overlooked aspects of the impact Peters has had on UNT’s program is the way she has mentored Skylar Savage.
Savage played a host of sports growing up and didn’t focus on softball until college after also excelling in basketball and volleyball in high school. UNT depended on Savage during her freshman season last year.
There have been a host of people involved in helping Savage succeed at UNT, including DeLong and pitching coach Jamie Allred. Savage is quick to credit Peters, as well.
“Ashley has been my rock,” Savage said. “I have grown just by being around her. She’s great on and off the field. I admire her competitiveness, the way she wants the ball and her love for the game.”
Serving as a mentor for Savage is a roll Peters seemed destined to fill.
Peters’ mother, Debbie Styx Peters, played for Indiana State and is a member of the school’s athletics Hall of Fame as well as the Missouri Valley Conference All-Centennial Softball Team.
“I was always around softball,” Peters said. “My mom taught pitching lessons. When I was young, I would spend five hours a night at her lessons throwing the ball at a wall and fielding it.
“Everyone back home remembers me as that little girl.”
UNT’s players and coaches will remember Peters as well. She ranks sixth in program history with 32 wins and played a key role in helping the Mean Green reach their first regional last season.
UNT will stop to honor her on Senior Day during its series against MTSU.
Peters spent some time looking for the perfect fit after she left Purdue and found it at UNT after DeLong and his staff finally got around to answering her email.
“It’s worked out the way I hoped it would,” Peters said. “My teammates and coaches have made this one of the best experiences I have had in college. They welcomed me with open arms and are my family away from home.”
