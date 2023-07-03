North Texas is quickly closing in on the beginning of a new era in program history in Eric Morris’ debut season with the Mean Green.
The former Washington State offensive coordinator will coach his first game at UNT when the Mean Green host Cal on Sept. 2
Morris has coached a host of explosive offenses over the course of his career and has vowed to employ the Air Raid system at UNT. Each summer, when the Fourth of July rolls around, we look at players who could create some fireworks for the Mean Green.
UNT returns some of its top playmakers from last season, including wide receiver Roderic Burns and running back Ikaika Ragsdale.
Burns led UNT in receptions (40) and receiving yards (676) last season. Ikaika Ragsdale scored a team-high seven rushing touchdowns and is one of four top running backs who return and will form one of the top backfields in the American Athletic Conference.
UNT is hoping those players — and a batch of talented newcomers — will help it create some fireworks offensively.
As we wait for fireworks (or in Denton’s case, a drone show) here’s this year’s list.
Ragsdale scored more points than any other player UNT has returning this season.
He scored seven rushing touchdowns and caught three touchdown passes. Those three touchdown catches came on just 19 receptions.
UNT is expected to throw the ball more as it moves back to the Air Raid system it used early in Seth Littrell’s tenure. Even though that is the case, it’s hard to imagine UNT not getting the ball to Ragsdale early and often.
Chandler Rogers, quarterback
UNT’s move to a more pass-heavy system is going to give one of the Mean Green’s quarterbacks an opportunity to become a playmaker.
Our guess is Rogers will be that player. The Louisiana-Monroe transfer threw for 3,704 yards and 24 touchdowns in two seasons with the Warhawks, when he also rushed for 710 yards and six touchdowns.
Rogers got off to a slow start in spring practice but played well in UNT’s spring game. Rogers, Jace Ruder and Stone Earle are still in the race for the starting job heading into fall practice.
Morris recruited Rogers during his tenure at Incarnate Word. Rogers was excelling at Mansfield Lake Ridge at the time.
Rogers will have to continue to prove himself this fall but he’s in perfect position to start. If he wins the job, Rogers will put up big numbers in Morris’ system.
One of the statistical oddities of UNT’s 2022 season was Roderic Burns scoring just one touchdown, despite leading the team with 40 catches.
Burns plays primarily in the slot for the Mean Green and has made a host of big plays for UNT through the years. His highlight reel touchdown catch in the end zone during a win over Northwestern State, which opened the 2021 season, was one of the best catches a Mean Green receiver had made in recent years.
He’ll have a chance to be a playmaker for UNT again this fall.
When Adaway is healthy and at the top of his game, he tough to stop.
The challenge for the Arkansas native has been staying healthy. He missed the entire 2021 season due to a knee injury and played in just nine games last season.
Adaway posted five rushing touchdowns on 118 carries in 2022 before missing the last five games of the season with another leg injury. UNT held him out of spring practice to make sure that he will be ready to play this fall.
If Adaway is ready — and there’s no reason to think he won’t be — he’ll put up some impressive numbers.
Horton was one of the bigger surprises last season for UNT.
The Houston native transferred to UNT from Tarleton State and was expected to return kicks for the Mean Green. Horton excelled on special teams with the Texans and picked up where he left off with UNT.
He returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown in a loss to UNLV, averaged 25.9 yards per return and was named first-team All-CUSA.
UNT’s coaching staff quickly decided to get Horton more involved in UNT’s offense after seeing what he could do on special teams. He rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown on just seven carries and also caught 12 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown.
Horton didn’t arrive on UNT’s campus until after he graduated from Tarleton in early August and joined the Mean Green the Sunday before the Mean Green opened the season with a win at UTEP.
The 5-foot-9 senior will benefit from having a full offseason to learn UNT’s system and prepare for his final collegiate season.