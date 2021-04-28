Caden Reeves, an offensive lineman from Argyle, is planning to join the North Texas football team as a preferred walk-on ahead of the 2021 season.
Reeves missed all of last year after tearing his ACL.
He passed on an offer from Division III Hardin-Simmons after talking with UNT offensive line coach Mike Bloesch.
"North Texas is a great school, my mother went there and it is close to home," Reeves said. "I have talked with coach Blosesh. It’s a good program.
"I believe that with all that I have learned and with training and working out that I am in position to see the field at some point if I continue to work hard."