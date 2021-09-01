North Texas graduate Derrick Murray played a key role in convincing students to vote for an athletic fee to help pay for construction of Apogee Stadium. The vote passed in 2008. The venue opened in 2011. UNT will celebrate its 10th anniversary this week in its season opener against Northwestern State.
The first game of the college football season is a special occasion for any fanbase. Hopes are high. Friends reunite to cheer on their teams.
The 2021 campaign has added significance for North Texas. This fall marks the 10th anniversary of the first game in Apogee Stadium.
The venue opened for the 2011 season. Longtime UNT fans remember well the huge undertaking of turning the dream of a new venue into the reality that is Apogee.
UNT took an early step in 2005 when it opened the North Texas Athletic Center, a 45,000-square foot venue that sits Apogee’s south end zone. The school then had to push through a student athletics fee, raise even more funds, design and build the 30,850-seat venue.
UNT wouldn’t be where it is today without Apogee. The school played in Fouts Field long past the point of it being even an average facility at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.
Former UNT athletic director Rick Villarreal played a key role in Apogee coming online as did several student leaders, including Derrick Murray.
Each fondly recalled helping see the project come to fruition.
Both will be on hand Saturday for UNT’s opener against Northwestern State that promises to be interesting. The Demons aren’t expected to provide much of a challenge for UNT, but the game will provide insight into where the Mean Green are headed this season.