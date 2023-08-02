Jordan Stevens found just enough space to launch a deep shot with a whole lot on the line Wednesday night in The Basketball Tournament.
Stevens’ 3 hit nothing but net and brought Bleed Green within a game of winning the championship of the 64-team summer event and the $1 million prize that goes with it.
The North Texas alumni team won its fifth straight game in the event, knocking off Friday Beers 68-65 at Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia. The win sent Bleed Green on to the championship game to face Heartfire at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the same location.
The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Bleed Green is making its second appearance in the event and brought back most of its team that advanced to the regional final last year under coach Andre Shaw.
“Coach Shaw has been saying that people don’t get this opportunity all the time,” Stevens said in a postgame television interview. “For it to be us, and for all of us to lock in, makes it special. Everyone is willing to sacrifice for the team.”
Bleed Green cruised through its first four tournament games, winning each by double figures.
The UNT alumni team appeared as if it would roll again against Friday Beers for much of the second half.
Bleed Green led 60-54 heading into the Elam Ending. Shaw took a timeout at the 4:00 mark of the fourth quarter to establish the target score.
TBT follows a unique format at the end of games. The clock is stopped at the first dead ball situation with four minutes or less left.
Eight points are added to the total of the team in the lead. The first team to reach that total wins. Bleed Green were shooting to reach 68.
Friday Bears guard Gabe York, who spent time with the Indiana Pacers last season, hit a pair of 3s in the Elam Ending. The second tied the score at 62-62.
“We knew they were going to make a run,” Stevens said. “They’re a good team and solid all the way around.”
Kai Huntsberry answered with a 3 for Bleed Green to bring them within one shot of the win.
Friday Beer again tied the game with three free throws. York hit the final two of those three shots to knot the game at 65-65 and leave both teams within a 3 of the win.
Bleed Green struggled to get a good look on the ensuing possession before Stevens shook free for the game-winning shot.
“It felt good,” Stevens said. “I’m not going to say 100%. I felt like it was a little right. I willed it in.”
Stevens scored 18 points off the bench to lead Bleed Green, which was once again led by its backcourt. Fellow guards Brandon Jefferson added 16 and Huntsberry 13.
Julian Gamble, a former Miami standout, led Friday Beers with 20 points.
Bleed Green has faced several teams with players who excelled for nationally prominent college teams or played in the NBA during this season’s edition of TBT.
They’ll face another in Heartfire. The team is filled with TBT veterans, including Marcus Hall, Raphiael Putney, and Craig Sword.
The biggest names on Heartfire’s roster, though, are those of the man who put the team together and its head coach.
Longtime NBA player LaPhonso Ellis is Heartfire’s coach, while former Valparaiso coach and Basketball Hall of Famer Homer Drew is the team’s general manager.
Heartfire beat Herd That, the Marshall alumni team, in the other semifinal.
“It’s a surreal feeling knowing that tomorrow we can leave with $1 million,” Stevens said. “TBT is unbelievable.”
