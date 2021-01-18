North Texas wide receiver Austin Ogunmakin announced Monday that he will enter his name in the NCAA transfer portal and may leave the program.
Ogunmakin became the 10th UNT player to enter the portal since the end of the Mean Green’s 4-6 campaign. The sophomore is among the most productive of the UNT players who have elected to explore their options to transfer.
Ogunmakin ranked third among UNT players last season both in receptions (23) and receiving yards (349). The former Alief Hastings standout had at least one catch in all but one of UNT’s 10 games last season and came through with his best performance of the year in the Mean Green’s 56-28 loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
Ogunmakin caught seven passes for 131 yards and a touchdown against the Mountaineers while helping fill the void left after Jaelon Darden declared for the NFL draft following the regular season.
“I would like to thank the University of North Texas, all my brothers and the coaching staff for everything [y’all] have done for me,” Ogunmakin said in a message on Twitter announcing his decision. “After long thoughts and decisions, today I have decided to enter the transfer portal to continue my athletic career with 3 years of eligibility left.”
Other programs will now be free to contact Ogunmakin, who is the third player who was listed as a starter for the Myrtle Beach Bowl to leave UNT since the end of the season.
Ogunmakin started the final four games of the year. UNT previously saw defensive backs Cam Johnson and Makyle Sanders enter the portal following their senior seasons.
The NCAA froze the eligibility clocks of football players this fall in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Both Johnson and Sanders will have the opportunity to return for an additional season next fall, either at UNT or another school.
UNT also lost Tre Siggers, its third-leading rusher, to the portal. Siggers rushed for 458 yards and a touchdown in 2020 and posted his best game of the season when he rushed for 120 yards in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. He has since transferred to SMU.
Ogunmakin and Siggers accounted for 251 of UNT’s 509 yards in its fourth bowl appearance in five seasons under coach Seth Littrell.
Littrell praised Ogunmakin for the way he played against Appalachian State.
“Austin did a nice job,” Littrell said after the game. “He played well.”
UNT could now be looking at losing four of its top six receivers from last season.
Darden was the Conference USA MVP and is the only one of those players who has definitively left the program after declaring for the draft.
Greg White, who caught eight passes for 179 yards, is also in the transfer portal. Tight end Jason Pirtle was a fifth-year senior last season, when he caught 16 passes for 154 yards.
The Oklahoma native said late in the season that he had yet to decide if he will return for another year at UNT.
Deonte Simpson ranked second among UNT’s receivers last season with 25 catches for 517 yards in his sophomore campaign. Fellow sophomore Roderic Burns ranked fifth in receptions with 12 and fifth in receiving yards with 161.