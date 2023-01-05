Aniyah Johnson heard from her North Texas teammates and coaches early and often this week about just how important she would be as the Mean Green looked to turn their season around.
UNT lost star forward Jaylen Mallard before its season-opener and knew it would be without fellow forward Tommisha Lamkin as well for its game against Western Kentucky on Thursday.
UNT needed Johnson to come through against the Hilltoppers.
The sophomore forward answered the call in UNT’s 84-76 win at the Super Pit.
Johnson scored a career-high 27 points to lead one of the more efficient offensive showings for UNT in recent memory.
“We know what we are capable of,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “The nonconference season we didn’t show consistency, but you have seen our fight. We understand that we are in control of our season, how we show up, the energy we give and how we compete. We controlled our own destiny tonight.”
Finding that form has been a challenge for UNT (4-9, 1-2 Conference USA). The Mean Green had lost three straight, including their first two conference games of the season at Florida Atlantic and Florida International.
Those two games capped a seven-game road trip that began all the way back in late November.
Coming back home provided UNT the lift it needed as it continued to battle the injury bug. UNT was without guard Maddie Cleary in addition to Lampkin in its win over WKU.
The Mean Green needed everything it could get from the players it did have to knock off the Hilltoppers (4-8, 1-2). Johnson was among the players who came though. She hit all but two of her 13 shots from the field made five of her six free throws while blowing past her previous career scoring high of eight points.
“I had a lot of confidence,” Johnson said. “My coaches and teammates checked in on me throughout the week to make sure I was locked in.”
Johnson exceled the paint but was far from the only player who contributed to a terrific night offensively for UNT. Senior guard Quincy Noble scored 24 points, while Kendall McGruder added 14 and Jaaucklyn Moore 11. Aaliyah Pitts led WKU with 16 points.
“It was our pace that helped us offensively,” Johnson said. “We knew when to slow the ball down and when to speed it up and score in transition. My teammates looked inside to me and got me passes where I could go up strong with and finish.”
Johnson helped UNT get off to a good start. Jordyn Carter hit a layup that gave the Mean Green a 24-13 first half lead.
WKU answered with an 12-2 run and took its first lead of the game on an Alexis Mead layup off an offensive rebound that put the Hilltoppers up 32-30.
WKU took a 42-38 edge at halftime after dominating the glass. The Hilltoppers outrebounded UNT 23-12 in the first half and scored 14 second-chance points.
UNT recovered in the second half and took the lead for good behind an 8-0 run. Noble and McGruder hit back-to-back 3s to put the Mean Green up 74-67.
“It was a good moment for us to answer,” Mitchell said. “We had been in that moment before. We control our own destiny. How we respond is everything. We responded as a unit.”
Johnson helped UNT come up with the answer it needed against WKU to pull away for what it hopes is a momentum-building win early in C-USA play.
“We know what we have to do but have to get out there and execute it for 40 minutes and be consistent,” Mitchell said. “To find that in this game against a tough Western Kentucky team was great for us and hopefully will help us gain some momentum in conference play.”
North Texas 84, Western Kentucky 76
WESTERN KENTUCKY (4-8, 1-2) – Foster 4-9 0-0 10, Pitts 6-19 1-3 16, Mead 4-9 1-2 12, Meredith 2-6 0-0 5, Hayes 3-10 1-2 9, Sivori 2-8 1-2 6, Blevins 0-4 0-0 0, Gilvin 1-6 0-0 2, Allen 3-6 0-1 7, Faustino 4-5 0-0 9, Betancourt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-83 4-10 76.
NORTH TEXAS (4-9 1-2) – Johnson 11-13 5-6 27, Noble 8-11 4-4 24, McGruder 4-10 4-6 14, Hardaway 0-2 0-2 0, Moore 5-11 1-2 11, Davis 1-2 0-0 2, Carter 1-2 4-4 6, Boles 0-0 0-0 0, Loudermill 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-52 18-24 84.
Three-point goals – WKU 14-46 (Foster 2-6, Pitts 3-11, Mead 3-5, Meredith 1-5, Hayes 2-6, Sivori 1-4, Blevins 0-3, Gilvin 0-2, Allen 1-2, Faustino 1-2) UNT 6-17 (Noble 4-6, McGruder 2-6, Moore 0-3, Davis 0-1, Loudermill 0-1) Fouled out – Foster, Pitts Rebounds – WKU 47 (Pitts 8) UNT 36 (Johnson 10) Assists – WKU 17 (Mead 6), UNT 15 (Hardaway 6) Total fouls - WKU 21, UNT 14 A – 1,300.
