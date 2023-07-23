North Texas will take another step toward becoming part of the gang in the American Athletic Conference this week.
UNT was invited and accepted an invitation months ago. The Mean Green officially became a member earlier this month, along with UTSA, Rice, UAB, Charlotte and Florida Atlantic.
Monday is the opening day of the league’s annual football media days and will mark the next step in UNT’s transition after a decade in Conference USA.
The event promises to make a new era in UNT history seem all the more real for everyone involved. The holdovers from the American – SMU, East Carolina, Memphis, Navy, South Florida, Temple, Tulane and Tulsa – will also be on hand.
New coach Eric Morris, offensive linemen Jett Duncan and defensive end Mazin Richards will represent UNT when the event kicks off at Live! by Loews in Arlington.
The league’s annual preseason media poll will be released during the event, when coaches and players from each team will visit with media members and handle other preseason duties with the conference.
Here are a few storylines to follow heading into the event.
Mike Aresco’s state of the conference address
The American’s coaches and players have all been in front of the media since the end of last season.
Spring practice lasts weeks. Even though that is the case, each team’s coaches and players will certainly have some interesting things to say.
The highlight of the week, though, could well be commissioner Mike Aresco’s time on the podium on Tuesday morning.
Aresco has been outspoken about the strength of the American, even after the latest round of conference realignment. Houston, Central Florida and Cincinnati all left the league for the Big 12.
Aresco penned an open letter that argued the American should be considered alongside the other elite conferences in college athletics and later conducted interviews with several of writers who cover the league’s six new schools.
“We’re excited,” Aresco told the Denton Record-Chronicle in one of those interviews. “People thought when Houston, Cincinnati and UCF left that we would not be at the same level. All three were important schools for our conference, but it won’t be an issue at all. We will ultimately exceed what we did in the past. The new schools bring a lot.”
What Aresco says about the American and its plans to move to the top of the pecking order among conferences in the country is sure to be a story.
Is there any talk of realignment?
UNT has been through the realignment process a few times over the years while jumping from the Big West to the Sun Belt to C-USA and now the American.
UNT’s new league is a terrific fit for the school’s teams, which will finally be in a conference with Dallas-area rival SMU as well as Tulsa, Rice, UTSA and Tulane.
Just how long the American’s lineup will hold together is a question worth pondering.
There have been plenty of reports that SMU is on the short list should the Pac-12 expand.
It’s unlikely anything will come down this week, but the questions will certainly be asked.
What does the preseason poll look like?
The American will release its preseason media poll during media days.
Every coach who is asked about it will say that preseason predictions are largely meaningless. There is some truth in that, but the poll does provide context as far as what the expectations are for teams across the league.
UNT should land somewhere in the middle of the poll after finishing 7-7 last season. The Mean Green ended on a down note after falling to UTSA in the C-USA title game and Boise State in the Frisco Bowl but does return several key players, including Richards and cornerback Ridge Texada.
Are there any surprises with UNT?
The days when teams didn’t know what their rosters would look like until their players arrived for the start of fall practice have all but vanished.
Players are on campus pretty much all year and spend time in summer programs.
That doesn’t mean there won’t be news that comes out at conference media days.
UNT added Kaylon Horton late last summer and saw him make a big impact as a kick returner,
And those are just a few of the storylines to watch heading into media days this week.
Stay tuned to see what transpires.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.