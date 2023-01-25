Isaac Sohn
North Texas picked up a commitment from Aledo offensive lineman Isaac Sohn on Wednesday.

 UNT sports information

Isaac Sohn had his future seemingly locked in heading into his senior season at Aledo last fall.

The standout offensive lineman was recruited by a host of Football Subdivision programs and committed to UTSA.

