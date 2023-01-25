Isaac Sohn had his future seemingly locked in heading into his senior season at Aledo last fall.
The standout offensive lineman was recruited by a host of Football Subdivision programs and committed to UTSA.
A series of injuries changed the course of Sohn’s recruiting process and led the 6-foot-5, 288-pound senior to commit to North Texas on Wednesday, when he announced his decision on Twitter.
Sohn cited a host of reasons why he chose UNT a short time later, including the connection he built with new coach Eric Morris and his staff.
“The coaching staff are all lovely dudes,” Sohn said. “I built a nice relationship with them over the past two months. They reached out to me in December.
“North Texas is close to home and the coaches are building something special there.”
Sohn battled through a host of injuries to find a place to land in the days leading up to national signing day next week. He committed to UTSA last summer.
The course of his recruiting process began to turn when he dealt with back issues early in the season. Matters got significantly worse when he broke his leg in the second round of the playoffs.
UTSA’s coaching staff asked Sohn to delay enrolling until the semester break, so that his scholarship could be pushed back to the 2024 class, a process known as grayshirting.
“They had another offensive lineman come back for another year and wanted to grayshirt me because I was a little unhealthy this season,” Sohn said. “I was on crutches and in a boot. I just got out of the boot and have been working my way back.
“I didn’t want to sit around for a whole semester and not develop as a player.”
Sohn backed out of his commitment to UTSA on Dec. 21, the same day the early signing period began.
Morris called Sohn shortly after he hit the recruiting market and quickly got into the race for the first-team All-District 3-5A Division I selection. Recruiting website 247Sports ranks Sohn as a three-star prospect.
UNT had several open scholarships at that point when some of the other programs that had shown interest in Sohn had filled their classes.
Sohn ended up picking UNT over an offer from Tulsa and Sam Houston State, where his brother is a tight end.
New UNT offensive line coach Jon Cooper joined Morris in in recruiting Sohn.
“The coaching staff and their faith was big for me,” Sohn said. “They can develop me as a person and player.”
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.