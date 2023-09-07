North Texas’ season-opening loss to Cal will be remembered for a game-changing play the Mean Green would rather forget.
The Golden Bears lined up at UNT 26-yard line, where they faced a fourth-and-2 situation in a tie game.
Cal running back Isaiah Ifanse took a handoff on a simple dive play that illustrates the challenge UNT faces heading into its game Saturday at Florida International.
Ifanse didn’t just pick up the first down. He ran over, through and around UNT’s defense while breaking six tackles on his way to the end zone for a touchdown that seemed to break the Mean Green.
Cal went on to rush for 357 yards and six touchdowns in a 58-21 win that spoiled coach Eric Morris’ UNT debut, not to mention that of defensive coordinator Matt Caponi.
The Mean Green’s performance led to a simple evaluation from Morris on Tuesday when he was asked about his message for his defense.
“Tackle,” Morris said. “I wish I had something more than that.
“We were there so many times. On the fourth-and-2 that they ended up scoring on, coach Caponi made a great call. We had two unblocked guys in the hole waiting for him. All of the sudden, you look up and he scores a touchdown. We have to do a better job of executing and tackling.”
UNT went back to the drawing board in an effort to reach that goal this week.
“We’re going to change up some of our tackling drills,” Morris said. “We do quite a bit of it already.
“How do you get better at tackling? You tackle people.”
UNT lost two of its best tacklers after last season. Linebacker KD Davis led UNT with 139 tackles in 2022, finished his career with a program-record 428 stops and was named Conference USA’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Larry Nixon III ranked second among UNT players with 105 stops. He transferred to Auburn, leaving the Mean Green with just one of their top six tacklers from last season returning in Mazin Richards.
Richards, who is listed at 240 pounds, excelled as a hybrid linebacker/defensive end last season. He has moved to the defensive end spot in a three-man front in Caponi’s scheme and wasn’t much of a factor in UNT’s game against Cal, finishing with two tackles.
Linebacker Kevin Wood is one of the few experienced players UNT has on its depth chart in its front six and entered the season with 172 career tackles, including 55 last season. He played sparingly against Cal after missing all but the final week of fall camp due to an undisclosed injury and posted four tackles.
Morris said he expects Wood to quickly return to form, which would help matters significantly, but the Mean Green believe that will have to be just part of the solution.
“We weren’t wrapping up,” linebacker Jordan Brown said. “You’ve got to put body on body and not just arm tackle. You have to run through, wrap up and gang tackle. That’s what we’re focusing on.”
UNT’s players believe they can get back on track quickly if they do that as they adjust to playing in Caponi’s 3-3-5 scheme.
The Mean Green played with a four-man front last season.
“That’s a fair statement,” Morris said when asked if UNT is struggling with the transition. “This is something new and the first time they saw an opponent that did things differently and schemed for them. They did a good job of scheming, but there were a ton of opportunities for us to make plays.”
UNT made a few.
Linebacker Jaylen Smith forced a fumble that safety Logan Wilson recovered at the Cal 24-yard line. The Mean Green scored just three plays later on a 12-yard pass from Stone Earle to tight end Xzavior Kautai.
Smith, a junior who posted 29 tackles in his first two seasons at UNT while playing primarily on special teams, was one of the few bright spots for the Mean Green’s defense and led UNT with nine tackles.
Cornerback John Davis Jr. intercepted a pass in his return after missing nearly all of last season due to a knee injury. Redshirt freshman safety Patrick Smith will move into the starting lineup after posting seven tackles against Cal.
The key plays Jaylen Smith and Davis made just weren’t enough to help UNT overcome a host of missed tackles, several of which led to big plays by Cal.
“We gave them free plays,” safety Wilson said. “We’re going to get it corrected by doing what we do, make routine plays in practice and translate that to the field.”
