Here is a way-too-early look at North Texas 2022 football schedule, including the biggest nonconference game, a game the Mean Green shouldn’t win but might and a game they should win but might not.
2022 schedule
Aug. 27 – at UTEP
Sept. 3 – SMU
Sept. 10 – Texas Southern
Sept. 17 – at UNLV
Sept. 24 – at Memphis
Oct. 1 – Florida Atlantic*
Oct. 15 – Louisiana Tech*
Oct. 22 – at UTSA*
Oct. 19 – at Western Kentucky*
Nov. 5 – Florida International*
Nov. 12 – at UAB*
Nov. 26 – Rice*
*Conference USA game
Biggest nonconference game: vs. SMU, Sept. 3
UNT’s biggest nonconference game is always against SMU when the Mustangs are on the schedule.
The Mean Green’s supporters have always felt like SMU looks down on UNT. The fact SMU and its fans consistently deny that there is a rivalry between the schools only adds fuel to the fire. Throw in the fact that the Mustangs lead the all-time series 34-6-1 and it’s easy to see why there isn’t a team on UNT’s schedule the Mean Green want to beat more.
UNT Hall of Famer George Dunham once said if the Mean Green were playing Russia State, he’d root for Russia State to beat the Mustangs by four touchdowns.
SMU has won six out of the last seven games between the teams, including the last three. UNT’s last win came in 2018, when the Mean Green beat the Mustangs in Sonny Dykes’ first regular season game as SMU’s coach.
Rhett Lashlee is entering his first season guiding SMU’s program. UNT would love nothing more than for history to repeat itself.
Game UNT shouldn’t win, but might: at UTSA, Oct. 22
UNT pulled off a stunner last year and knocked off UTSA at Apogee Stadium 45-23. The Roadrunners were ranked No. 15 nationally at the time.
The win gave UNT the sixth win it needed to become bowl eligible. UTSA is the defending Conference USA champion and will be out for revenge at the Alamodome.
UNT has won just once in San Antonio. The Roadrunners did lose quite a few key players to graduation and the Mean Green will certainly be sky high for a rivalry game.
Game UNT should win, but might not: Rice, Nov. 26
UNT beat Rice last season in overtime in Houston, sparking a five-game winning streak to cap the regular season. The run landed UNT in a bowl game after a 1-6 start.
Rice ended up 4-8.
The Mean Green should beat the Owls again. The question heading into the game will be what is on the line and if either team will be motivated to play in the final game of the regular season two days after Thanksgiving.
UNT games are traditionally abandoned the weekend after Thanksgiving. There is no telling what will be on the line for the Mean Green late in the season. UNT could be battling for the C-USA title, a bowl berth or nothing at all.
The Mean Green should beat the Owls. Whether they do or not will largely depend on what they have on the line, not to mention if Rice has something to play for.