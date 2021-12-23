North Texas saw its season come to a bitter end on Thursday in a 27-14 loss to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic.
UNT finished 6-7. Here are five thoughts on the game.
1. UNT just blew a huge opportunity for a big win
The criticism of UNT coach Seth Littrell one hears over and over is that the Mean Green just aren’t winning enough big games.
UNT lost to Florida Atlantic in the 2017 Conference USA title game and had dropped four straight bowl games heading into its showdown with Miami (Ohio).
This game was set up perfectly for UNT to finally break through. The Mean Green were just a few miles down the road from campus, played in front of a crowd packed with UNT fans and still couldn’t get over the hump.
The issue is a problem for Littrell. Getting to five bowl games in six years is great, but at some point UNT has to win a big postseason game.
The Mean Green might not get another chance like the one they just squandered for quite some time.
2. One still has to admire UNT’s run after a slow start
While UNT couldn’t pull through tonight against Miami, one has to admire the fact the Mean Green rallied from a 1-6 start to get to the postseason.
“I am disappointed we didn’t win, but I am not disappointed by any means in our players,” Littrell said. “They have gone through a lot and set a foundation for future success when no one else believed in them. They ground through a tough year and won games offensively and defensively. I am proud of this team and the foundation they set. Not every team leaves a legacy. This one did because of the culture aspect of it. That is why we will have success in the future.”
It’s tough to think about now, but Littrell has a point.
3. Team building over the next few weeks is something to watch
Littrell talked a lot about the bright future UNT has after playing a host of young players this season. He’s right.
The Mean Green have a host of talented players who are set to return. The challenge will be keeping them from leaving via the transfer portal and adding some key pieces.
Quarterback Austin Aune said he’d make a decision on his future after the season. He’ 28, married and has a kid on the way. UNT will have to be ready if he decides to bow out. Realistically, the Mean Green need more options no matter what he does.
4. It’s tough to see DeAndre Torrey go out this way
DeAndre Torrey will go down as one of UNT's great running backs. He ranks fourth in program history with 3,228 rushing yards.
Torrey didn’t play tonight in what would have been his last game due to undisclosed reasons. It’s a tough way to see him go out.
5. UNT has to look at what the issue is in postseason games
Bowl games and championship games are what teams and coaches are ultimately judged by. UNT just hasn’t been good in those spots.
UNT is 0-5 in bowl games and 0-1 in conference title games under Littrell.
Good programs evaluate what went wrong and how to improve. UNT is clearly in the position where it needs to do just that.