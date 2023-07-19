A look at new UNT athletic director's remarkable rise

Jared Mosley spent a whole lot of his childhood with his hands in the dirt under the searing sun.
Summers were busy for North Texas’ new athletic director at a farm on the edge of Lockney, a town of about 2,000 people near Lubbock.
The Mosley family’s fortunes rested in part on the cotton and corn they grew on the dusty plains.
“The farm was definitely a part of our family’s life,” Mosley recalled recently while sitting in his new office in the North Texas Athletic Center. “Farming is not for the faint of heart. You have to have a little bit of luck with Mother Nature, but what you pull out of the ground is a result of what you put into it.”
That lesson about the value of hard work and dedication has stuck with Mosley. In an era where players, coaches and even administrators in college athletics bounce from one school to the next, Mosley has made a habit of growing where he’s planted.
He was a standout basketball player for four years at Abilene Christian, joined the school’s administration after a short professional career overseas and rose through the ranks to become the school’s athletic director, a job he held for a decade.
Mosley’s tenure at UNT has followed a similar track. He joined close friend Wren Baker in Denton in 2016 after a short stint running the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and once again grew with an organization during Baker’s time as UNT’s athletic director.
Mosley, 46, spent more than six years as Baker’s right-hand man before being promoted to replace him.
Baker guided UNT through an era of growth before he was hired away by West Virginia in 2022. He couldn’t think of anyone better to take his place than Mosley as the school navigates a critical time in its history.
UNT made the move from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference on July 1 and will begin its first school year in the league in a matter of days.
“Over the years, as I’ve gotten to know Jared, I’ve found him to be thoughtful, strategic and discerning,” Baker said. “For all of those reasons, I thought he was the right fit to take North Texas into the future. He knew all the challenges and possibilities that come with the move to the American.”
Baker used to call Mosley “Solomon,” a reference to the Biblical figure who wisely ruled Israel, during their time running UNT athletics together.
That expertise has paid off during a whirlwind time in UNT’s history.
Mosley played a key role in the school hiring Eric Morris as its new football coach as he was transitioning into the athletic director role late last year. He made it a clean sweep when it comes to picking coaches in key roles when he promoted Ross Hodge to lead men’s basketball and hired Jason Burton to lead the women’s team.
Hodge took over UNT’s men’s basketball program after Grant McCasland left for Texas Tech following last season.
Mosley made the difficult decision to move on from Jalie Mitchell, the best player in the history of UNT’s women’s basketball program, and replaced her with Burton, the former coach at Texas A&M-Commerce.
Mosley promoted his vision of UNT growing into a power in the American while putting the school’s coaching lineup in place.
He has recently turned his attention to expanding UNT’s athletic center and the school’s base of support, two steps Mosley says will dictate how the program progresses.
“The opportunity we have in the American is tremendous,” Mosley said. “We have a chance to continue to elevate our brand as an institution. Given all the positives we have as far as location and resources, there is a path for us to compete for championships in the league.”
Mosley’s steady rise from that patch of West Texas farmland through the world of college athletics prepared him to guide the way.
A steady rise in athletics
When he wasn’t helping out on the family farm, Mosley was putting his name on the map as one of the top high school basketball players in West Texas.
Mosley was recruited by several Division I schools. If it wasn’t for his father, Ricky, he likely would have ended up at one of them.
“I found a fit at Abilene Christian somewhat by chance,” Mosley said. “My father went to school for one semester there. We would always drive out to Dallas for family vacations. One year, he said, ‘Let’s stop at ACU. I would love for you to see where I went to college. We’ll see if the coaches are in.’”
Mosley introduced himself to ACU’s coaches that day. The staff watched Mosley play at a recruiting event the next weekend, realized they had a chance to sign him and were regulars at his games after that.
Mosley signed with ACU and was planted at the school for the better part of two decades.
Mosley, who is 6-foot-8, finished his four-year career as the 11th-leading scorer and eighth-leading rebounder in ACU history.
“He was a nasty player and reminded me of Joe Dumars from my days as an agent,” said Robin Blakeley, a longtime friend who saw similarities between Mosley and the former Detroit Pistons guard.
Mosley played professionally in Qatar before returning to ACU to finish his student teaching. He took a job as a student assistant in athletics after he landed back in Abilene.
That was Mosley’s first step toward a career in athletics administration. He ran high school events held on ACU’s campus and eventually took a job as an assistant athletic director.
Mosley was hooked. He enjoyed the administrative side of athletics and rose through the ranks to become ACU’s athletic director.
“I tell people all the time that nothing will replicate the experience of serving at ACU because it’s my alma mater and where I played,” Mosley said. “The coaches, administrators and the two presidents I served under were a special group of people. They poured a lot of time and energy into me as a young administrator. They taught me a lot about the things I didn’t know coming in while also giving me the flexibility to carve out a path and vision for the program. I’m very proud of it today.”
When Mosley took over at ACU, its teams were playing at the Division II level. The school’s home football field was Shotwell Stadium, a venue it shared with the Abilene Independent School District.
A decade later, ACU was in the process of moving to Division I and had secured funding for an on-campus football stadium. Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium opened in 2017.
ACU won two Lone Star Conference football championships and appeared in the Division II playoffs six times from 2006-11 under Chris Thomsen. The Wildcats’ former coach credits his success at ACU in part to Mosley, the man who hired him.
“He absolutely helped me build the program at ACU,” Thomsen said. “A big part of the reason we were successful was Jared’s ability to get us the things we needed, whether it was staff, the money to keep the coaches we had or the budget for equipment and recruiting.”
Capitalizing at UNT
Mosley was in the midst of his time at ACU when Jason Copeland, the Wildcats’ basketball coach, introduced him to another young athletic director.
Mosley quickly became friends with Baker, who was early in his tenure as the athletic director at Rogers State. Their friendship grew through the years. When Baker was hired at UNT, he called Mosley and asked him to join his staff. Mosley was two years into his stint running the Texas Sports Hall of Fame at the time.
“I made what I thought was a pretty strong financial offer,” Baker said. “Jared said he was going to pray and think about it. He got an email from a daily devotion he subscribes to. The title of the devotion was the same as the title of his speech when he took the Hall of Fame job. He called me back and said that he was being led to stay.
“I called him back the next day and offered him more money and told him, ‘God speaks to me, too. He told me to pay you more. You need to take this job.’”
Mosley was on his way to UNT to join Baker a short time later and played a key role in a time of growth for the athletics program. The school opened a new venue that houses its soccer and track and field programs and an indoor football practice facility — as well as reaching a host of competitive milestones — during Mosley’s time as UNT’s chief operating officer.
UNT won its first NCAA Tournament game in men’s basketball in the spring of 2021, when the Mean Green beat Purdue. Mosley played a key role in UNT hiring Grant McCasland, the coach who led the Mean Green to that win.
Mosley hired McCasland at ACU before he backed out to become an assistant coach at Baylor. That connection paid off when UNT contacted McCasland years later.
The school’s women’s golf team won its third straight CUSA title this spring, while its women’s soccer team won the last five of its 16 conference regular-season or tournament titles during Mosley’s tenure as UNT’s COO.
“Jared and Wren always made a great team, and I know we will continue on the right path as we take flight into the AAC,” UNT soccer coach John Hedlund said. “If we brought someone new in, we would be back at ground zero. With Jared now leading the way, I know we will continue the momentum he has already built into our future. We have already made great strides with facility improvements, community engagement and budgets that support our student-athletes’ overall experience.”
The challenges ahead
Mosley is quick to point out that there is still work to be done. UNT has targeted expanding its athletic center for years but has yet to raise the $20 million it needs to break ground on the project.
Mosley said UNT has far too little space to accommodate more than 350 student-athletes in the 45,000-square-foot facility that houses its football locker room, administrative offices, football offices, weight room and training facilities.
“We’re working with less square footage per student-athlete than almost anyone in the American,” Mosley said. “Getting this facility to where we need it to be will be a catalyst for almost anything we want to do down the road.”
UNT also lags behind the other schools in the American in support from fans and boosters.
The school lists 1,419 donors to the Mean Green Scholarship Fund on its website that also includes figures for contributors to several of its key rivals.
UNT’s donor numbers trail several of the schools that joined Mean Green in making the move from CUSA to the American, including UTSA (1,965), UAB (1,860) and Charlotte (1,650). UNT does rank ahead of Rice (1,395) in total donors.
The amount of money UNT’s fans provide also ranks behind its peers. USA Today‘s annual study of finances in college athletics published earlier this spring listed revenue, donation and ticket sales figures for eight of the public schools that will be members of the American with football programs in Mosley’s first full school year as UNT’s athletic director.
UNT ranked last in donations at $2.4 million in the study that covered the 2022 fiscal year. The school’s $1.3 million in ticket revenue ranked seventh, ahead of only Florida Atlantic.
Mosley has consistently challenged UNT’s fans to provide the resources it needs to be successful.
“We need to build a bigger base,” Mosley said. “We need to change our approach, how we try to bring people on board and captivate an audience. It will be with improved marketing plans, game day presentation and making people a part of what we do.”
Mosley met with boosters this spring to lay out exactly where UNT stands as it moves into the American, its third conference since 2012. The school spent 12 years in the Sun Belt before joining CUSA.
Former Texas Tech Chancellor Kent Hance has known Mosley for more than 20 years and is confident he can build a plan to make UNT competitive and sell people on implementing it.
“Conference USA was a big step up for North Texas and now they’re in the American, which is one step away from the Power Five,” Hance said. “You never know what’s going to happen. If opportunity knocks, Jared will have his hand on the doorknob to open the door quickly.
“Someone asked me about him once. I told him Jared’s a small-town guy with big-time ideas.”
Burton has been impressed with the collaborative nature of the department and the way Mosley has communicated his plan since he took over UNT’s women’s basketball program.
“Jared is a ‘we guy’ in the sense that we’re all in this together,” Burton said. “It’s not him sitting above everybody.”
The approach is one Mosley developed over the years as he rose through the world of college athletics as a player and later at ACU and UNT after he found his calling as an administrator.
Mosley has had plenty of opportunities to leave Texas over the years and passed on them all.
“What’s always been important to me is geography,” Mosley said. “I want to be close to my family and my wife’s family.”
That’s Texas for Mosley. He has never ventured far from Lockney and has flourished close to home, just like the cotton and corn his family used to plant on its West Texas farm.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.