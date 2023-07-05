UNT to American prepared 1

North Texas running back Oscar Adaway III is among the players UNT will depend on across all of its sports to help guide it to a successful debut season in the American Athletic Conference.

North Texas officials, coaches and athletes have spent well over a year preparing for a milestone in program history that arrived earlier this week.

North Texas catcher Kalei Christensen is among the top returning players for UNT's softball team that has excelled under coach Rodney DeLong.
North Texas players celebrate their run to the National Invitation Tournament title last season at an event at East Side Denton. UNT lost coach Grant McCasland to Texas Tech and NIT Most Outstanding Player Tylor Perry to Kansas State, but return a few key players, including Aaron Scott and Rubin Jones.
North Texas' soccer team has been a consistent power under coach John Hedlund and should adapt quickly to the American Athletic Conference.
North Texas won its third straight Conference USA tournament last spring and is on a roll heading into the American Athletic Conference.
North Texas enjoyed a promising debut season under new coach Kristee Porter last fall.
Cornerback Ridge Texada, right, and Logan Wilson will both return this fall for North Texas' first season under coach Eric Morris. UNT is hoping to surprise people in its first season in its new league. 

