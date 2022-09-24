North Texas fell to Memphis 44-34 on Saturday at Liberty Bank Stadium.
The Mean Green are now 2-3 on the season following their final nonconference game of the season.
Here are five thoughts on the game.
UNT coach Seth Littrell said after Saturday's game that the Mean Green showed that they can be competitive with teams from the American Athletic Conference following games against SMU and Memphis this season.
He's right. UNT was competitive against Memphis. The Mean Green played a good game defensively and put up 473 yards.
Saying that UNT can compete feels like an empty milestone, though.
The Mean Green were hoping for more this season, especially with their move to the American coming up this summer.
UNT had two interceptions returned for touchdowns and turned the ball over inside its 10-yard line.
Some teams find a way to win. The Mean Green are finding new ways to hurt their own cause this season. UNT gave up 28 straight points to close its game at UNLV last week.
The mistakes are frustrating to watch. Good teams just don't make the mistakes UNT is making.
Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan didn't torch UNT, but the former Denton Ryan standout played well.
He threw for 141 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 54 more yards.
UNT offered Henigan a scholarship. That's a tough one for UNT.
UNT has lost some tough games already this season, but the bottom line is that it is still 1-0 in Conference USA play.
The Mean Green have a chance to make a run in the league, just like they did last season. Littrell mentioned that possibility after the game.
It seems like a long shot, but UNT could do it again.
Part of the deal when you're a quarterback is that you get a whole lot of the blame when things go wrong.
Austin Aune will certainly get a lot of grief for throwing two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns, but he also threw for 371 yards and three scores.
Aune was far from perfect. Unfortunately, UNT needed him to be a whole lot closer for it to beat Memphis.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
