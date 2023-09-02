Sunny. Hot. High around 100F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
North Texas wide receiver Ja'Mori Maclin celebrates after catching a 59-yard touchdown pass during the Mean Green's loss to Cal on Saturday at DATCU Stadium.
UNT Athletics reporter
North Texas was blasted 58-21 by Cal at DATCU Stadium on Saturday.
Here are five thoughts on the game.
There is always a sense of mystery when a team begins a season under a new staff.
The fact UNT is playing in a new defensive scheme and has a new quarterback only added to the sense that we didn’t know a whole lot about the Mean Green.
It’s tough to read too much into one game against a Power Five team, but it’s clear UNT has issues.
Cal flat ran over the Mean Green in the running game to the tune of 357 yards and six touchdowns. UNT’s running game also fell flat with 41 yards.
The Mean Green will head back to the drawing board.
UNT has nearly always been able to run the ball effectively.
They couldn’t get anything going against Cal.
UNT averaged 1.5 yards per carry. Its long run was eight yards by Isaiah Johnson.
The Mean Green were dominated at the line. Cal is a Power Five team, but that level of production is a concern.
Stone Earle was UNT’s best offensive weapon. The Mean Green’s starting quarterback threw for 174 yards and three touchdowns in his first start at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.
The former backup did throw two interceptions, though. Chandler Rogers came in in the second half and threw another.
Morris said Earle will continue as UNT’s starter, but there are sure to be questions going forward about how the spot will be handled.
UNT had some of its newcomers contribute.
Safety Phil Hill posted five tackles. Freshman safety Evan Jackson added four more.
Wide receiver Trey Cleveland caught a pass for nine yards. Ethan Miner started at center in his first game at UNT.
But where are the impact additions?
UNT depended largely on the key players who returned from last season.
The hope was some of those newcomers would make a bigger impact.
UNT has known for months that its schedule is loaded with tough opponents starting with a game at Tulane on Oct. 21.
Cal was also a tough game to start.
UNT’s most winnable games outside of its final two of the season come in the next few weeks against Florida International, Louisiana Tech and Abilene Christian.
If UNT wants to make a run at a bowl game, it had better regroup and post some wins in a hurry.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and bvito@dentonrc.com.
