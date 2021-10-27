5 things North Texas fans should know about Rice, including the fact the Owls are coming off a huge win By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com Brett Vito Author email Oct 27, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now North Texas defensive lineman Dion Novil (97) sacks Rice quarterback Mike Collins last season during the Mean Green's win over the Owls at Apogee Stadium. UNT will face Rice in Houston on Saturday. Al Key/DRC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save North Texas will look to snap a six-game losing streak on Saturday when the Mean Green take on Rice in Houston.UNT (1-6) is 0-3 in Conference USA play. The Owls (3-4) are 2-1 and have won three of their last four games. Here are five things UNT fans should know about Rice.1. The Owls are coming off a monster winRice pulled off one of the stunners so far in C-USA play when it knocked off UAB in Birmingham 30-24 last week.The Blazers have won the league's West Division title in each of the last three seasons. UAB finished with a 445-346 edge in total yards, but Rice made the key plays in the second half.Wylie Green threw three touchdown passes for Rice, including 1-yard strike to Jaeger Bull that gave the Owls a 27-14 lead. Rice hung on from there for the win.UAB had not lost a home game in C-USA play since the school revived its program in 2017.2. Rice isn't your conventional spread teamMost teams in college football spread the field and throw the ball all over the place in the current era. Rice is different. The Owls play a physical brand of football based on a power running game.Rice has 113 more rushing attempts than it does passing attempts and has three players with at least 250 rushing yards.3. Rice has used three quarterbacksRice has used three quarterbacks with Green, Jake Constantine and Luke McCaffrey all seeing time. Green started Rice's last game and is expected to get the start against UNT. The Owls have started 11 different quarterbacks since 2017. Green has made the most starts of those players with 12. 4. Rice's defense is coming up with big playsOne of the seasons Rice has won three games and has hopes to become bowl eligible is a defense that is coming up with big plays.The Owls have eight interceptions so far, their top total since they came up with eight in the 2018 campaign.Rice also has 16 sacks. its top total since it posted 17 in 2018.5. North Texas is a homecoming opponent againUNT was the homecoming opponent in its loss to Missouri and will fill that role again this week at Rice.This is the Owls' 101st homecoming. They have won 10 of their last 14 homecoming games. BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito. Brett Vito Author email 