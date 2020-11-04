North Texas is set to play its first game in 20 days on Saturday when the Mean Green host Louisiana Tech at Apogee Stadium.
UNT's game at UTEP last week was called off due to a spike in coronavirus cases in El Paso and rescheduled for Dec. 12. The Mean Green are 2-3 on the season and 1-2 in Conference USA play.
Louisiana Tech is 4-3 and 3-2 in league play.
Here are five things UNT fans should know about the Bulldogs.
1. Louisiana Tech is coming off a huge win
The Bulldogs looked like they might fall out of the race for the C-USA West Division title last week when they hosted UAB.
Louisiana Tech had already lost two conference games and was down 31-17 to the Blazers in the fourth quarter before rallying for a 37-34 double-overtime win. Aaron Allen threw a pair of touchdown passes late, including a 24-yard strike to Adrian Hardy with 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter to tie the game up.
Jacob Barnes hit field goals in both overtime periods and drilled a 35-yard attempt to give the Bulldogs the victory.
The win gave Louisiana Tech a jolt heading into a favorable closing stretch. The Bulldogs have four games remaining. None of its opponents are over .500. Rice is 1-1. Louisiana Tech will face Florida International 0-3 and Louisiana-Monroe 0-7 in addition to UNT.
2. Louisiana Tech uses two quarterbacks
UNT is not the only team in C-USA that uses two quarterbacks. Louisiana Tech also has two in Aaron Allen and Luke Anthony. It's a situation that is not all that dissimilar from what UNT has with Jason Bean and Austin Aune.
Anthony is an experienced pocket passer and has thrown for 1,208 yards and 13 touchdowns. Allen has thrown for 482 yards and is a more mobile quarterback.
Allen was terrific in Louisiana Tech's win over UAB, throwing for 191 yards and two touchdowns on 18 of 26 passing.
3. Louisiana Tech has played a ton of close games
UNT coach Seth Littrell commented on Louisiana Tech's calm demeanor this week.
The Bulldogs have been in a host of close games throughout the season. Louisiana Tech hasn't won them all, but it has experience handling the pressure when games get tight.
Louisiana Tech beat Southern Miss on the road 31-30 when Anthony hit Griffin Hebert in the back of the end zone from four yards out on fourth-and-goal with 14 seconds left. The Bulldogs also pulled out a 21-17 win over UTEP and fell 27-26 to UTSA in a game it led by 13 points in the fourth quarter.
4. The Bulldogs have a host of top freshmen
Louisiana Tech has a host of freshmen who are playing key roles this season, which bodes well for the Bulldogs' future. Linebacker Tyler Grubbs leads the nation with 75 tackles, while cornerback Cedric Woods has five pass breakups.
Louisiana Techs starting nose tackle Kelvie Rose and Barnes are also freshmen.
5. Louisiana Tech tends to give UNT fits
The Bulldogs have won five of their last six games against UNT and have won four straight games in Denton.
UNT last beat Louisiana Tech in 2017, when the Mean Green made a key stop late and held on for a 24-23 win in Ruston. UNT has one of its better teams in recent memory that season.
UNT went on to win C-USA's West Division, fall to Florida Atlantic in the conference title game and lose to Troy in the New Orleans Bowl.