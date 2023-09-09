North Texas fell to Florida International 46-39 on Saturday at FIU Stadium to fall to 0-2 on the season.
Here are five thoughts on tonight’s game.
1. Any way one slices it, this doesn’t look good
The list of games one could expect UNT to win in the first season of the Eric Morris era wasn’t a long one at the beginning of the season.
Outside of Abilene Christian, FIU had to be near the top of the list. The Mean Green blasted the Panthers in each of the last two seasons.
UNT won 52-14 last year and 49-7 in 2021.
Losing on Saturday marked a 45-point swing.
One has to give FIU and quarterback Keyone Jenkins credit. FIU’s freshman quarterback played well and made the key plays the Panthers needed to pull out the win.
Austin Aune threw for 414 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Mean Green to their win over FIU last year.
UNT just wasn’t the same this season.
2. It’s time to give Rogers a shot
When UNT brought in Chandler Rogers in the offseason, it sure looked like he would be the Mean Green’s starting quarterback.
The time has come that he should be.
Rogers threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns after coming on in relief of Stone Earle. The ACU transfer threw for 96 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. It would have been three had another not been called back for a penalty.
Earle did add 67 rushing yards, but Rogers was also effective in the running game, posting 50 yards.
There’s no reason to not give Rogers a shot at this point.
3. UNT’s defense has issues
One could point to UNT playing a Power Five conference team as the reason for its struggles defensively in its opener, a 58-10 loss to Cal.
UNT can’t use that excuse after giving up 46 points to FIU. The Golden Panthers had scored just 31 points through two games and scored just 14 in a win over Maine — MAINE — in its last game.
4. UNT did get its running game going
One of the few bright spots in its loss to FIU was the Mean Green rushing for 251 yards.
The Mean Green were shut down by Cal, which limited UNT to 41 yards. Oscar Adaway III had 57 yards and a touchdown.
5. It’s getting late early
UNT is now 0-2 and has just four games left before it starts the tough part of its schedule with games against Tulane, Memphis, UTSA and SMU.
To have a realistic shot at a bowl game, the Mean Green had better start rolling off wins pretty quickly.
