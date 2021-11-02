North Texas held its press conference on Tuesday in advance of a game at Southern Miss on Saturday in Hattiesburg.
The Mean Green snapped a six-game losing streak last week with a 30-24 overtime win over Rice. UNT is 2-6 on the season and 1-4 in Conference USA play.
Southern Miss is 1-7 and 0-4 in C-USA.
In case you missed it, here's today's press conference notebook. And, as always, here are five takeaways from today's event.
1. UNT has some momentum now
It had become clear the last couple of weeks that the weight of a six-game losing streak was starting to wear on the Mean Green.
UNT's veteran players who are generally positive started to talk less about their hopes to turn the season around and more about just having a chance to play.
The Mean Green's players were off today due to the election, but UNT coach Seth Littrell painted a positive picture of how a win helped turn things around.
"It's huge," Littrell said of the boost a win over Rice provided. "Coming into that game, the players had been fighting hard and had faced a lot of adversity. They battled through it and found a way to win. That's huge, especially at this point of the year."
2. The fact that six wins is still possible is important
UNT will end up being bowl eligible if it wins out.
Will it happen? Probably not with games against UTEP and especially a really good UTSA team out there. Just don't think for a minute the possibility isn't important to UNT's players.
"The opportunity definitely motivates our players," Littrell said. "But I would think the biggest motivation is understanding how it felt and what it took to get that win as well as remembering the feeling you had when we lost. You don't want to go back there."
3. Austin Aune is figuring it out
Quarterback Austin Aune didn't set the world on fire in UNT's win over Rice. He was solid, which is exactly all the Mean Green need him to be.
The Argyle native threw for 121 yards and led UNT with 65 rushing yards. More importantly, he didn't turn the ball over or take a sack.
Littrell praised Aune for managing the game and mentioned that he is starting to feel more comfortable in the pocket.
4. UNT could get its cornerbacks back this week
UNT played without cornerbacks John Davis Jr. and Quinn Whitlock in its win over Rice. Both were injured in a loss to Liberty two weeks ago.
Littrell didn't have an update on their status heading into UNT's game at Southern Miss. The Mean Green's staff will monitor both this week.
UNT has endured all kinds of injury problems. Getting both back would be a huge lift.
5. UNT continues to address issues with penalties
UNT has dealt with penalty issues all season and continued to have problems in its win over Rice.
The Mean Green were flagged seven times for 74 yards, which doesn't seem outrageous. It was the timing of them that was a killer.
UNT was on the field for a 19-play Rice drive that was extended by personal foul penalties against defensive lineman Roderick Brown and safety Sean-Thomas Faulkner. If you count three plays that were turned into non-plays by penalties, UNT was on the field for 22 plays and still only allowed a field goal.
UNT made a remarkable stand, but the penalty issue overshadowed that stand.
"You've got to play smart," Littrell said. "Pre- and post-play penalties are selfish. You can't put yourself before the team."