North Texas held its weekly press conference on Tuesday in advance of its game at Missouri on Saturday.
The Mean Green are coming off a bye week following a loss to Louisiana Tech and are 1-3 on the season, including an 0-2 mark in Conference USA play.
Missouri is 2-3 on the year and 0-2 in SEC play.
Here are five takeaways from today's event.
1. UNT has a new starting QB and the same old issues
UNT's seemingly never ending search for a new quarterback in the post-Mason Fine era took another turn on Tuesday.
The Mean Green released their depth chart and had Austin Aune at the top. That was somewhat expected after Jace Ruder threw for 13 yards on 3-of-10 passing against Louisiana Tech.
Aune came in and rallied UNT from a 24-0 deficit in a game the Mean Green lost 24-17.
The hope is Aune can build on that performance. He could but UNT has been down this road before. Jason Bean beat Aune out last season before Ruder beat him out in the offseason.
Littrell didn't give an overly enthusiastic outlook of the situation.
"It's going to be what it is," Littrell said. "We're going to trot a guy out there first every single week. He'll get out there and hopefully get in a rhythm and move us.
"When we need a change, we'll bring another guy in."
2. UNT knows what it's up against at Missouri
Missouri has struggled this season and was just blown out by Tennessee 62-24. The Tigers have SEC size and talent, though.
These games have typically not gone well for UNT outside of its memorable win at Arkansas a few years ago.
It's also homecoming at Missouri, which will add a little more motivation for the Tigers.
"We know who we are facing," Littrell said. "It will be a great challenge and a great opportunity. I know our guys are really excited to play an SEC team."
3. UNT knows it has issues in the passing game
UNT has failed to throw for 100 yards in its last two games, a startling statistic for a team that runs a spread offense.
The Mean Green spent a whole lot of time last week working to improve.
Littrell pointed to a host of issues UNT looking to address.
"We've got to get into rhythm and sync," Littrell said. "We have to throw the ball better at the quarterback position and make good decisions. We need to execute and catch the football."
UNT counted eight drops by its receivers in its loss to Louisiana Tech.
4. UNT knows it will be a challenge to take advantage of the Tigers' struggles against the run
On paper it looks like UNT should have a chance to run the ball effectively against Missouri.
The Tigers are allowing 306.8 rushing yards per game. UNT hasn't done much right offensively all season but is rushing for 207.3 yards per game behind DeAndre Torrey.
UNT's best offensive weapon is averaging 129.0 rushing yards per game.
The Mean Green know capitalizing will be a whole lot tougher than it looks. Missouri has SEC size and speed that will be tough for UNT to deal with.
5. The off week came at a good time
UNT could get wide receiver Loronzo Thompson back this week and is a whole lot healthier after an extended break.
UNT was also able to work on some of the fundamentals it struggled with in the first four weeks of the season. It would do the Mean Green a world of good if their wide receivers simply did a better job of catching the ball.
"We got a lot of work in and got back to some of the basics on all three sides," Littrell said. "It was a good off week. The guys worked hard."