Trey Cleveland 5 intriguing

Texas Tech transfer wide receiver Trey Cleveland is among the intriguing players to watch as UNT goes through spring practice.  

 Texas Tech sports information

North Texas entered a new phase in preparations for coach Eric Morris’ debut season on Tuesday morning when the Mean Green hit the field for the opening day of spring practice.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0