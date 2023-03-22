North Texas entered a new phase in preparations for coach Eric Morris’ debut season on Tuesday morning when the Mean Green hit the field for the opening day of spring practice.
UNT is coming off a 7-7 season that culminated with a loss to Boise State in the Frisco Bowl.
There has been a lot about the program that has changed since. Seth Littrell was fired after the Mean Green’s loss to UTSA in the Conference USA title game. Record-setting quarterback Austin Aune declared for the NFL draft and left the program.
A whole new batch of assistant coaches have arrived as well.
We went over what Morris believes are UNT’s biggest challenges heading into spring drills last week.
How the Mean Green fare in tackling those challenges will depend largely on a handful of key players rising to the challenge of stepping into key roles.
We run through five of those players who will be the most intriguing to watch over the course of spring today.
1. Chandler Rogers, quarterback
UNT found out it had a glaring need at the most important position on the field when Aune left the program.
The Mean Green have a host of players who will have the opportunity to step into the void left by the former Argyle standout, who set a program record for touchdown passes in a season with 33 last year.
None are as interesting as Rogers. The Louisiana-Monroe transfer threw for 3,704 yards and 24 touchdowns while starting 18 games for the Warhawks.
Rogers was one of the hot commodities on the transfer market in the offseason. Landing the former Mansfield Lake Ridge standout was a huge win for UNT.
That doesn’t mean he will end up beating out a host of other players who will compete for the job, including Stone Earle, JD Head and Grant Gunnell.
Rogers will have every chance to reach that goal as the only player in the running who Morris and his staff recruited.
2. Marcus Moore, defensive tackle
UNT is shifting to a 3-3-5 defense this season under new coordinator Matt Caponi.
The Mean Green knew that they would need bigger defensive linemen to make that system work after playing in a four-man front last year. Finding a nose tackle will be particularly important.
That could be where Marcus Moore could come in.
The DFW native began his career at Louisiana-Monroe before transferring to Coffeyville Community College in Kansas. Moore has the size at 6-foot-1 and 295 pounds to play the nose.
“There are a bunch of linemen we will mix and move around over the course of the spring,” Morris said. “It will be fun to watch those guys get after it and figure out what kind of roles we put them in to.”
The nose tackle spot is one of the key spots to watch. Moore was recruited to make an immediate impact. It’s a matter of where he ends up.
Nose tackle certainly seems like a possibility.
3. Paula Vaipulu, offensive lineman
Offensive lineman Paula Vaipulu is one of UNT’s more highly regarded transfers.
The Texas native spent three seasons at Georgia Tech, started nine games and will have a chance to win a starting job at one of the three interior offensive line spots.
UNT has a glaring need at center after All-Conference USA performer Manase Mose graduated. The Mean Green did sign Arkansas State transfer center Ethan Miner, but he won’t arrive until this summer.
Vaipulu is sure to see time at the position until then.
With Gabe Blair and Febechi Nwaiwu set to return at guard, the center spot might be the best fit for Vaipulu. He’ll have to show he can handle the snapping end of it before Miner arrives.
4. Nick Nakwaasah, safety
Nick Nakwaasah is a highly regarded transfer from Central Arkansas who missed all of last season due to injury.
The former Bishop Dunne standout appears as if he could make up for lost time in 2023.
“He’s had a great offseason so far,” Morris said.
UNT will put another safety on the field in its new scheme and lost two to graduation in Sean-Thomas Faulkner and Quinn Whitlock.
“The second most important piece to the puzzle is our secondary,” Morris said. “Getting some of these guys who don’t have a ton of game reps experience is important.”
Nakwaasah is at the top of the list.
5. Trey Cleveland, wide receiver
There will be plenty of opportunities for UNT’s wide receivers in Morris’ scheme.
The Mean Green also have plenty of options.
Jyaire Shorter caught 11 touchdown passes last season, when Roderic Burns finished with 40 receptions. Tight end Var’Keyes Gumms added 34 catches.
Cleveland is the type of player who could elevate UNT’s offense. He finished with 22 receptions for 344 yards last season at Texas Tech before transferring to UNT.
“Trey has caught a lot of balls,” Morris said. “He has a rare combination of size and speed. We’ll look for him to break through this spring.”
Cleveland is just one of several players UNT is hoping will do just that in what promises to be an eventful few weeks.
