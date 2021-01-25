North Texas coach Seth Littrell named Phil Bennett as his new defensive coordinator last week.
The decision is one that will have a significant impact on the trajectory of UNT’s program. Littrell has changed leadership at the top of his defensive staff on a near yearly basis throughout his tenure with the Mean Green that will reach six seasons in the 2021 campaign.
Bennett took over for Clint Bowen, who lasted just one season after taking over for Troy Reffett.
UNT allowed 42.8 points per game in 2020 and is hoping to turn the corner under Bennett.
So, what is UNT getting in its newest coordinator?
Here are 10 things Mean Green fans should now about Bennett.
1. Bennett has extensive experience as a defensive coordinator
This won’t be Bennett’s first rodeo as a defensive coordinator. Far from it.
UNT will be Bennett’s 10th stint in that capacity. The list of schools Bennett has worked for reads like a list of some of the top programs in college football.
Bennett has run defenses at Texas A&M, LSU and Pittsburgh and been highly successful at most of those schools. Kansas State ranked among the top five teams in the country in total defense in all three of his seasons at the school from 1999-2001.
Texas A&M ranked third in total defense in 1995 under Bennett. LSU ranked eighth nationally in total defense in 1994.
Bennett also worked as a defensive coordinator at Arizona State, Baylor, TCU, Purdue and Iowa State.
2. Bennett left his last job for personal reasons, including health issues in 2017
UNT is giving Bennett a chance to get back into coaching after a short hiatus from football. He last worked as Arizona State’s defensive coordinator in 2017.
Bennett cited personal reasons, including health issues, for getting out of coaching.
He announced his decision in December 2017.
“While I would have liked for defensive coordinator Phil Bennett to remain on the coaching staff, I do appreciate the fact that he has chosen not to stay based upon family reasons, Arizona State coach Herm Edwards said in a statement shortly after taking over the program. “Family always comes first and right now he needs to turn his attention to that.”
3. Bennett has dealt with personal tragedy
Bennett dealt with personal tragedy early in his career, when his wife died in 1999 from injuries sustained when she was struck by lightning while jogging.
Nancy Bennett, who was a registered nurse, was 41.
Phil Bennett was working as Kansas State’s defensive coordinator at the time.
The Bennetts had two children, Sam and Maddie.
4. Bennett spent six seasons as SMU’s head coach
Denton and the Dallas area will be familiar territory for Bennett, who spent six seasons as SMU’s coach beginning in 2002.
The Mustangs experienced their ups and downs under Bennett. SMU went 0-12 in 2003 before gradually improving. The Mustangs went 6-6 in 2006.
5. Bennett was SMU’s coach for a memorable UNT win
Bennett was on the sideline for one of UNT’s most memorable nonconference wins of the last 20 years.
The Mean Green had lost seven of their last eight games against SMU heading into a showdown at Fouts Field in 2006. The game was the teams’ first meeting since 1992.
UNT and Hall of Fame coach Darrell Dickey stunned Bennett and the Mustangs 24-6. The win is one of the few the Mean Green have posted against SMU in a series the Mustangs lead 33-6-1.
UNT’s players carried Dickey off the field that night.
6. Bennett ran a 4-2-5 in his last stop at Arizona State
Bennett ran a 4-2-5 defense when he was at Arizona State, which could indicate a significant change is coming for UNT.
The Mean Green used a defense with a three-man front the last several seasons.
Bennett spoke with Devils Digest, an Arizona State site on the Rivals network, about his philosophy in 2017, when he was asked if it was fair to call him a 4-2-5 coach.
“Probably so,” Bennett said. “But I’m also a guy that will play some 3-4. We’ll play faster on the field, we’ll play nickel. Our base packages will be similar to a 4-2-5, a 3-4 and nickel.”
UNT could see a similar approach next season.
7. Littrell has a connection with Bennett
The 2021 season won’t be the first time Littrell and Bennett have shared a sideline.
Littrell was a standout fullback at Oklahoma from 1997-2000 and was a team captain on the Sooners’ 2000 national championship team.
Bennett was the Sooners’ secondary coach in 1998.
Littrell referenced that connection on Twitter shortly after he hired Bennett.
Fired up to add Coach Bennett to our @MeanGreenFB family! He is a former coach of mine and someone who has been a mentor to me for several years. Coach Bennett is one of the top defensive coordinators in the country and has proven that time and time again. Time to get to work! pic.twitter.com/cBINxuZvJD— Seth Littrell (@SethLittrell) January 22, 2021
“Fired up to add Coach Bennett to our @MeanGreenFB family! He is a former coach of mine and someone who has been a mentor to me for several years,” Littrell wrote. “Coach Bennett is one of the top defensive coordinators in the country and has proven that time and time again. Time to get to work!”
Bennett helped mentor Littrell as he rose through the coaching ranks.
8. Bennett played at Texas A&M
Bennett’s background isn’t all that different from Littrell’s in that he was a standout player on the college level.
Bennett lettered at Texas A&M as a defensive end in 1976 and 1977 and was a second-team All-Southwest Conference selection in 1977. He played for teams that earned berths in the Sun, Bluebonnet and Liberty bowls during his career.
9. Bennett has coached a host of NFL players
Bennett has coached dozens of players who have gone on to play in the NFL over the course of his career.
Some of those players have gone on to memorable careers, including Aaron Donald. The Los Angeles Rams’ defensive lineman is one of the best players of his generation and was named the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018.
Donald played for Bennett at Pittsburgh. Bennett also coached former Cowboys safety Roy Williams at Oklahoma and Cowboys linebacker Dat Nguyen at Texas A&M.
10. Bennett is headed for a rare stop at a G5 school
Bennett has spent the majority of his career working at schools that are members of the elite conferences in the country.
He hasn’t worked at a school that is not a member of a Power Five conference since his time at SMU, which wrapped up in 2007. His last stint as an assistant at a G5 school was in 1997, when he was TCU’s defensive coordinator.
Working at the G5 level can be a different challenge from working at schools that rank among the elites in college football.
Bennett will tackle the challenge of working with players who are at times a little smaller or slower than what he has been used to while working with Power Five programs.