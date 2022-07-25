At this time a year ago, there weren’t a whole lot of people familiar with North Texas running back Ayo Adeyi — not even hardcore Mean Green fans.
Adeyi was buried on the depth chart and wasn’t expected to do much more than fill a small role in UNT’s deep running backs rotation.
The Texas native changed the narrative during a breakout season and will look to build on his performance in 2021 when the Mean Green open fall practice on Friday.
Here are 10 things UNT fans should know about Adeyi heading into the 2022 campaign.
1. Adeyi came to UNT as a walk-on
UNT has a long history of players who started out as walk-ons before becoming key contributors.
Hall of Fame wide receiver Casey Fitzgerald and fellow wide receiver Michael Lawrence both began their careers as walk-ons.
UNT’s staff thought highly of Adeyi but didn’t have enough scholarships to offer him one. They convinced him to come to UNT as a preferred walk-on, an offer that assured him of a roster spot.
2. Adeyi has brothers who play college football
Adeyi has two brothers who also play college football.
Ife Adeyi is a wide receiver at Sam Houston State, while Ore Adeyi is a defensive back at Northwestern.
All three brothers are thriving.
Ife Adeyi caught a 10-yard pass with 16 seconds left to lift Sam Houston to a 23-21 win over South Dakota State in Football Championship Subdivision national title game in the spring of 2021. He ranks ninth in program history with 1,843 receiving yards heading into his junior season.
Ore Adeyi was a highly regarded recruit and signed with Northwestern. The cornerback played in two games as a freshman last season.
3. The running back is a local product
UNT has long wanted to grab its share of the tremendous amount of talent the Dallas-Fort Worth area produces every year.
Adeyi represents a key step toward that goal. He played at Mansfield Legacy, a program that has produced several Power Five-level recruits in recent years.
Adeyi rushed for 1,227 yards and eight touchdowns to go along with two receiving touchdowns as a senior.
4. Adeyi made a stop at another school before UNT
Adeyi started his career at Harding, a Division II school in Arkansas, before transferring to UNT.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced Harding to cancel its 2020 season, the year Adeyi arrived.
He could have stayed at Harding but elected to transfer. Adeyi found a home at UNT, where he has realized his dreams of playing at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.
5. Last season’s loss to Marshall was Adeyi’s breakout game
Adeyi had just 20 rushing yards through UNT’s first five games of last season before breaking out in a loss to Marshall.
The 5-foot-7, 197-pound speedster rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. That performance helped him carve out a role in UNT’s rotation for the rest of the year.
6. Adeyi was UNT’s third-leading rusher last season
Adeyi’s performance in UNT’s loss to Marshall was a springboard for the remainder of his debut season with the Mean Green.
He went on to rush for 496 yards, a total that ranked third among UNT players. He also ranked second on the team with six rushing touchdowns.
Adeyi could have a larger role this fall after UNT lost leading rusher DeAndre Torrey to graduation.
7. One yard was all that separated Adeyi from 100 against Liberty
Adeyi’s best game of the season, at least in terms of rushing yards, came in a loss to Liberty.
He carried the ball 16 times that day and finished with 99 yards and a touchdown.
Adeyi’s 42-yard score helped UNT take a 26-14 lead in the third quarter. UNT struggled defensively down the stretch after losing several key players to injury and fell 35-26.
8. Adeyi scored one of the biggest TDs of UNT’s season
UNT scored on several memorable plays last season, including a 1-yard plunge by Adeyi that helped turn the Mean Green’s season around.
UNT was riding a six-game losing streak heading into a game at Rice and needed to win its last five games to become bowl eligible after starting 1-6.
The Mean Green picked up the first of those critical wins at Rice in overtime. UNT’s defense forced the Owls to attempt a 46-yard field goal on the opening possession of overtime.
Christian VanSickle missed, opening the door for UNT.
The Mean Green ran the ball on seven straight plays, including a 1-yard plunge by Adeyi that gave UNT a 30-24 win.
9. Adeyi showed a nose for the endzone late in the year
Adeyi always seemed to find a way to score down the stretch of UNT’s season.
He scored in five of UNT’s last seven regular season games. That run played a key role in the Mean Green’s five-game winning streak to cap the regular season. That surge helped UNT qualify for a bowl game for the fifth time in six seasons under coach Seth Littrell
10. C-USA honored Adeyi at the end of last season
Adeyi was honored for his performance in his debut campaign for UNT at the end of the year.
C-USA’s coaches named Adeyi to the league’s All-Freshman Team. He was one of three UNT players named to the team, a group that also included offensive lineman Gabe Blair and defensive tackle Roderick Brown.