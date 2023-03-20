The month of madness marches on as the many postseason college basketball tournaments continue slowly whittling down their fields.
Several former Denton-area standouts' squads were still in the running over the weekend as they looked to make their marks in March's storied lore. Some were sent home packing, one helped his team pull off an upset and two others are set to play Monday night.
Argyle alumna Rhyle McKinney and Texas Tech are back in action at the Women's National Invitation Tournament Monday at 6 p.m. against SMU. Even after previously medically retiring, fellow Argyle graduate Sydney Standifer is still part of a Clemson program that takes on Auburn, also on Monday at 6 p.m. CDT.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down how area alumni and their teams fared in tournament play over the weekend below.
Darthard helps Utah Valley notch second straight NIT upset
After upsetting second-seeded New Mexico 83-69 on Wednesday, un-seeded Utah Valley followed it up Sunday by knocking off third seed Colorado, 81-69.
The latter game was tied 38-38 at halftime before the Wolverines controlled the second half 43-31 to take home the victory. Guyer alumnus Le'Tre Darthard tallied 13 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals on the day as Utah Valley shot 60.7% from the field in the second half to take the win.
The Wolverines (27-8) are back in action Wednesday against fourth-seeded Cincinnati (23-12). Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. CDT with the contest to be televised on ESPN2.
Kansas, TCU lose Round 2 nail-biters at NCAA Tournament
Two days after rolling past Howard in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the Jayhawks' bid at defending their national title came to a close Saturday with a 72-71 loss to Arkansas.
Kansas led the contest 35-27 at halftime and 65-63 with two minutes to play, but Arkansas tied it shortly after and never allowed the Jayhawks to retake the lead. Guyer alumnus Jalen Wilson made four late free throws that cut the deficit to one point on two separate occasions as the Jayhawks' last push fell just short.
The loss brought Wilson's standout season to a close as he scored a team-high 20 points in the defeat. He was named an Associated Press All-American last week, the latest in a plethora of postseason accolades for the potential NBA draft prospect.
Wilson averaged 20.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game this season with projections listing him anywhere from a possible late first-round pick to a second-round pick in the draft. That's assuming he ultimately declares for the draft rather than returning for a final season of collegiate eligibility.
Then two days after knocking down a game-winning floater for TCU in its opening-round game against Arizona State, Guyer alum JaKobe Coles and the Horned Frogs dropped a close one to Gonzaga.
TCU trailed by nine points with 3:27 left in the contest and were down seven with 13 seconds left, hitting an inconsequential 3-pointer as time expired to narrow the final margin. Coles posted six points, seven rebounds and four assists in the game.
A 2020 Guyer graduate, Coles could be a key returner for the Horned Frogs next season with at least two years of eligibility remaining.
Braswell's Alisa Williams sees playing time in LSU's wins
A 2022 graduate of Braswell High, Williams saw playing time in LSU's first-round NCAA Tournament win over Hawaii and Sunday's Round 2 victory over Michigan, both blowout triumphs.
Although she saw the court for less than a total of two minutes between the two games, Williams made her first two appearances since mid-February in the pair of victories. The freshman has seen sporadic playing time for a Tigers team that's been ranked among the nation's best for much of the season.
LSU (30-2) is set to take on second-seeded Utah on Friday in the third round of the tournament with tipoff time to be announced.
