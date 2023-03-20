Guyer's Le'Tre Darthard, now at Utah Valley

Guyer alumnus Le'Tre Darthard, now at Utah Valley, shoots a jumper during the Wolverines' first-round NIT win over New Mexico. Utah Valley has now pulled off back-to-back upsets and is set to play in the NIT quarterfinals Wednesday.

 Courtesy photo/Utah Valley Athletics

The month of madness marches on as the many postseason college basketball tournaments continue slowly whittling down their fields.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags