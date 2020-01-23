Final: North Texas 98, UTSA 78
Where UNT stands: The Mean Green won their seventh straight game when they knocked off UTSA and regained sole possession of first place in the Conference USA standings. UNT 13-8 is 7-1 in conference play and is a half game up on Western Kentucky, which is 6-1 after having a bye in conference play on Thursday.
Now what?: UNT will wrap up a three-game homestand with a game against UTEP on Saturday at the Super Pit.
Star of the day: Umoja Gibson scored 27 points to lead UNT in its win over UTSA. The sophomore went 8-for-15 from the field and 8-for-11 from the free-throw line.
Say what?:
“Those guys mean a lot to this program because they showed that you can do it here. It was really cool to win with them here and honor them.”
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on how much it meant to him and his team to beat UTSA on a night the school honored its 2010 NCAA tournament team.
Our take: A special night in program history ended the only way that seemed appropriate on Thursday -- with a landslide UNT win.
The Mean Green honored their 2010 NCAA tournament team with a pregame reunion and a halftime ceremony. Johnny Jones, one of the greatest coaches in the history of UNT athletics, was back at the Super Pit along with several of the members of the team.
Josh White, Eric Tramiel, George Odufuwa and Tristan Thompson were all great players for UNT and were also in attendance.
UNT really to come through with a win and did just that. The Mean Green used an early run to open up a sizable lead and then held off UTSA late.
UNT is usually a half court, grind it out team. The Mean Green ended up in a track meet with UTSA and still won. That's an encouraging sign for UNT.
It was just a great night all the way around for UNT. Jones spoke at halftime about his love for UNT, the people who work there and the Mean Green's fans. McCasland spoke afterward about his respect for Jones as a person and for all he accomplished at the school while helping build the basketball program.
It all added up to a terrific night for the program.
Here's a link to our story on the UNT reunion and the UNT's win over the Roadrunners.