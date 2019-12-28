Final: North Texas 102, Texas Wesleyan 64
Where UNT stands: UNT improved to 6-7 after stringing together consecutive wins for the first time all season. The streak came at a perfect time for the Mean Green heading into Conference USA play.
Now what?: The Mean Green will open conference play at Western Kentucky on Thursday before heading to Marshall for a game on Saturday.
Star of the day: Umoja Gibson emerged from a two-game shooting slump while scoring a game-high 19 points in UNT's win over Texas Wesleyan. Gibson hit five 3s and went 6-for-12 from the field overall. The sophomore had scored just 11 points in UNT's previous two games combined.
Say what?:
“There is a continuity in how we play offensively that translates to what we have always done well defensively. We have a more complete team and have an identity offensively. We can play inside out through Zach [Simmons] or space you and play through our guards.”
-- Grant McCasland, UNT's coach on the progress the Mean Green made in nonconference play.
Our take: UNT got exactly what it needed out of its last two nonconference games of the season, including its win over Texas Wesleyan.
The Mean Green rolled in both. UNT hammered Arkansas-Pine Bluff 86-53 before Christmas and the rolled on Saturday.
The Mean Green faced a really tough schedule early in the season. The idea was that playing teams like Arkansas, Oklahoma and Dayton would give UNT a better idea of where it stands and where it needs to improve.
That was all well and good. Just don't think for a minute that McCasland thought UNT would start out 4-7.
Two straight wins got UNT within a game of .500. That's not where the Mean Green wanted to be, but it sure beats where UNT could have ended up if it didn't handle business the last few days.
Point guard Javion Hamlet didn't have a huge night while scoring nine points and handing out four assists but continued to show signs of progress. Thomas Bell also posted one of his best games of the season while scoring 16 points.
UNT will find out pretty quickly how it will stack up in C-USA play. Western Kentucky lost Charles Bassey to a broken leg earlier in the season. The Hilltoppers still have a ton of talent without its NBA draft prospect, though, and will pose challenges for UNT.
Winning at Marshall won't be easy, either.
UNT will head into that stretch with momentum on its side.
Here's a link to the story that will appear in tomorrow's paper that goes over where UNT stands at a key point in its season.