Final: North Texas 72, Southern Miss 52
Where UNT stands: The Mean Green moved to 10-8 overall and 4-1 in Conference USA play after winning their fourth straight game. Charlotte has won its first four games in conference play and is atop the league standings. UNT is in a four-way tie for second with Louisiana Tech, Western Kentucky and Florida Atlantic.
Now what?: The Mean Green will head to Ruston on Saturday for a huge C-USA game against Louisiana Tech. UNT has not won a game against the Bulldogs on their home floor since 1952.
Star of the day: Javion Hamlet posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 assists while leading UNT past Southern Miss. The junior guard went 5-of-8 from the floor, hit his lone 3-point attempt and both of his free throws in a solid all-around game. He didn't commit a turnover.
Say what?:
"Early in the game I thought he made all the right plays. He was dealing, and when he's dealing guys are getting good looks and our team is fantastic."
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on the play of Hamlet in the Mean Green's win over Southern Miss.
Our take: UNT did exactly what it needed to do and was expected to do in its game against Southern Miss, which might be the worst team in Conference USA.
The Mean Green took control early and cruised to the finish while posting its first win over Southern Miss in Hattiesburg since 1971.
Hamlet was just one of several players who had good nights for UNT. Umoja Gibson scored 17 points, while James Reese added 13.
UNT will now look to carry that momentum into its game against Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs are 13-4. McCasland said Louisiana Tech might be the best offensive team in C-USA.
The Mean Green are certainly one of the best defensive teams in the league. The game will be an interesting contrast in styles.
It's never too early to think about the lineup for pod play. C-USA will split its teams into sections for scheduling purposes at the end of the season. UNT is in position to land a spot in the top pod and can strengthen its hold on one of those top spots with a win over the Bulldogs.