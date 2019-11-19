Final: North Texas 80, North Carolina A&T 60
Where UNT stands: The Mean Green improved to 2-3 after winning their second game in the Jamaica Classic. The win snapped a three-game losing streak.
Now what?: UNT will play its final two games in the Jamaica Classic this weekend on the island. The Mean Green will face Rhode Island on Friday before wrapping up their four games in the event with a Sunday game against No. 15 Utah State.
Star of the day: Umoja Gibson scored 20 points and hit four 3s to lead UNT past N.C. A&T. Gibson hit 6 of 11 shots from the field and also handed out four assists.
Say what?:
“The game opened up for us in transition. We are learning about each other as we play. The ball still isn’t always moving like it needs to, but when it does, it’s obvious that our guys have what it takes to be good.”
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on the Mean Green's performance in its win over North Carolina A&T.
Our take: UNT really needed a win heading into its game against N.C. A&T after losing three straight and came through with a convincing victory.
The big question heading into the night was if UNT could find its form offensively. The Mean Green came into the night ranked last in Conference USA in scoring offense by a mile with an average of 57.3 points per game.
UNT showed some encouraging signs that it is ready to break out. Gibson got on a huge roll in the second half. JUCO transfer guards Javion Hamlet and James Reese each added 13 points and forward Deng Geu added 11.
The question now is if UNT can keep it going when it heads to Jamaica for its final two games in the early-season tournament.
UNT's improved play on the offensive end was the focus of the story that will appear in tomorrow's paper.